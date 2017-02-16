Home » News » Ferrari » Ferrari 812 Superfast has 800 horsepower and naturally aspirated V12

16 February 2017

It was yesterday when Ferrari unveiled a teaser picture with an upcoming model. Today, the Italian car manufacturer has taken the wraps of the successor of the F12 berlinetta. Its name is Ferrari 812 Superfast and it will be the last mass production Ferrari to feature a V12 naturally-aspirated model. 

So, under the hood of the Ferrari 812 Superfast is a V12 6, 5 liter engine that can deliver 800 horsepower and 718 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a seven speed automatic transmission. As a result, the Ferrari 812 Superfast can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2, 9 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 340 km/h. 

The Ferrari 812 Superfast also features some active aerodynamic exterior accessories and active rear-wheel steering. As a result, the Italian model will be more dynamic around the corners. For now, Ferrari hasn't announce the price but we will know for sure after the official unveiling which is scheduled for Geneva Motor Show. 

Inside the cabin, the Ferrari 812 Superfast features a new steering wheel, a new instrument panel and some sporty seats. Stay tuned for more details. 

Source: Ferrari

