Ferrari 550 Maranello World Speed Record edition to be auctioned
25 January 2017 10:34:16
|Tweet
There are not so many cars that can establish world records. Nowadays we have the Bugatti Veyron Gran Vitesse as a an example, but back then, in the 90's, records were difficult to set.
Silverstone Auctions has announced the consignment of a highly collectible 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello ‘World Speed Record’ edition.
Following the 550 Maranello’s success on the racing circuits, in October 1998 Ferrari sent a lightly modified version to a 12-kilometre oval test track in Columbus, Ohio and set three incredible new world records; covering 100 miles at an average speed of 190.2mph, driving for one hour at an average speed of 184mph and also covering 100 kilometres at 188.9mph.
To celebrate these outstanding achievements, Ferrari produced 33 road cars to the exact specifications of the record-setting car.
As one of only 10 right-hand drive models sold to the UK market, this particular 550 Maranello 'WSR’ was delivered new to well-known Ferrari specialists Mortimer, Houghton and Turner by Maranello Concessionaires. On 5th May 2000 it was sold new to its first owner, noted car collector and enthusiast, Mr Terry Lister, the co-founder of England’s largest independent dealer group.
After five years of careful ownership and regular servicing from the supplying dealer, the car was sold to its second and current owner in 2005 where it entered a private collection.
Today the car has covered a total of just 33,800 miles and presents in incredible condition with Grigio paintwork and a Bordeaux interior. Special features include Scuderia wing shields, a throaty sports exhaust, brake calipers in Rosso, Fiorano handling pack, leather trimmed roll cage, and carbon bucket seats with Daytona stitching and race harnesses, as well as the ‘WSR' commemorative plaque.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2017 Ford Mustang Convertible updated
Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic launched in US
Ferrari 550 Maranello World Speed Record edition to be auctioned
-
Car of the Year winner to be announced in Geneva
Mitsubishi teases its future SUV, expected in Geneva
Range Rover Sport SVR - Acceleration test in any conditions from sand to wet grass
Related Specs
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Bertone BerlinettaEngine: Tipo 168 V12, Power: 164.1 kw / 220 bhpN/A
1997 Ferrari 550 MaranelloEngine: V12, Power: 357.9 kw / 479.9 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 568.1 nm / 419.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Drogo BerlinettaEngine: V12, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhpN/A
1962 Ferrari 250 GTOEngine: Tipo 168/62, 60 Degree V12, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 294.0 nm / 216.8 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1964 Ferrari 250 GTOEngine: Tipo 168/62, 60 Degree V12, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 7700 rpm, Torque: 292.86 nm / 216 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...