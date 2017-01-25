Home » News » Ferrari » Ferrari 550 Maranello World Speed Record edition to be auctioned

Ferrari 550 Maranello World Speed Record edition to be auctioned

25 January 2017 10:34:16

There are not so many cars that can establish world records. Nowadays we have the Bugatti Veyron Gran Vitesse as a an example, but back then, in the 90's, records were difficult to set.

Silverstone Auctions has announced the consignment of a highly collectible 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello ‘World Speed Record’ edition.

Following the 550 Maranello’s success on the racing circuits, in October 1998 Ferrari sent a lightly modified version to a 12-kilometre oval test track in Columbus, Ohio and set three incredible new world records; covering 100 miles at an average speed of 190.2mph, driving for one hour at an average speed of 184mph and also covering 100 kilometres at 188.9mph.

To celebrate these outstanding achievements, Ferrari produced 33 road cars to the exact specifications of the record-setting car.
As one of only 10 right-hand drive models sold to the UK market, this particular 550 Maranello 'WSR’ was delivered new to well-known Ferrari specialists Mortimer, Houghton and Turner by Maranello Concessionaires. On 5th May 2000 it was sold new to its first owner, noted car collector and enthusiast, Mr Terry Lister, the co-founder of England’s largest independent dealer group.  

After five years of careful ownership and regular servicing from the supplying dealer, the car was sold to its second and current owner in 2005 where it entered a private collection.

Today the car has covered a total of just 33,800 miles and presents in incredible condition with Grigio paintwork and a Bordeaux interior. Special features include Scuderia wing shields, a throaty sports exhaust, brake calipers in Rosso, Fiorano handling pack, leather trimmed roll cage, and carbon bucket seats with Daytona stitching and race harnesses, as well as the ‘WSR' commemorative plaque.


