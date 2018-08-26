Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is here

If you are looking for a performance and a special car, than you should check with the Ferrari guys. In order to make the line-up even more special, the Italian car manufacturer has unveiled a new version of the 488.





We are talking about the all-new Ferrari 488 Pista Spider which represents th 50th droptop model launched by the Italian car manufacturer in the whole era.





Under the hood of the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is the same V8 3.9 liter engine rated at 720 horsepower and 770 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the new Ferrari 488 Pista Spider can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.85 seconds while the run from not to 200 km/h is done in 8 seconds. The top speed announced by Ferrari is clocked at 340 km/h.





Because the new Pista is a droptop model the Italian car manufacturer had to reinforce the car and as a result, the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is about 90 kilograms heavier than the Coupe model.

