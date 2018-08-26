Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is here
26 August 2018 11:35:04
|Tweet
If you are looking for a performance and a special car, than you should check with the Ferrari guys. In order to make the line-up even more special, the Italian car manufacturer has unveiled a new version of the 488.
We are talking about the all-new Ferrari 488 Pista Spider which represents th 50th droptop model launched by the Italian car manufacturer in the whole era.
Under the hood of the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is the same V8 3.9 liter engine rated at 720 horsepower and 770 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the new Ferrari 488 Pista Spider can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.85 seconds while the run from not to 200 km/h is done in 8 seconds. The top speed announced by Ferrari is clocked at 340 km/h.
Because the new Pista is a droptop model the Italian car manufacturer had to reinforce the car and as a result, the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is about 90 kilograms heavier than the Coupe model.
Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is here Photos (4 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona SpiderEngine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 263.2 kw / 353.0 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1958 Ferrari 412 Monza IndianapolisEngine: V12, Power: 309.5 kw / 415.0 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A
2005 Ferrari F430 SpiderEngine: Aluminum Alloy, 90 Degree V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 360.4 kw / 483.3 bhp @ 8500 rpm, Torque: 465 nm / 343.0 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm
2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia Spider 16MEngine: 90° V8, Power: 380.3 kw / 510 bhp @ 8500 rpm, Torque: 470 nm / 346.7 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm
1958 Ferrari 246 F1Engine: Type 143 V6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infinti electric concept to be introduced in Pebble Beach
Every major manufacturer is doing its best in launching electric cars or at least some electric concepts. With a father like Nissan, Infiniti couldn't ...
Every major manufacturer is doing its best in launching electric cars or at least some electric concepts. With a father like Nissan, Infiniti couldn't ...
Custom Cars
Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Future Cars
Renault names its new crossover Arkana
Since the segment grew incredible also in Europe, Renault is into crossovers and enjoys good sales for its Captur, Kadjar and Koleos models.Now, it is ...
Since the segment grew incredible also in Europe, Renault is into crossovers and enjoys good sales for its Captur, Kadjar and Koleos models.Now, it is ...
Market News
Volkswagen to produce one million cars in its Wolfsburg plant
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed
Hyundai is more and more dedicated to its sporty character since the launch of the N brand. Albert Biermann, the mn who left BMW to make Hyundai and Kia ...
Hyundai is more and more dedicated to its sporty character since the launch of the N brand. Albert Biermann, the mn who left BMW to make Hyundai and Kia ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...