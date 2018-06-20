Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari special edition introduced
20 June 2018 16:49:46
The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the oldest and the toughest endurance race in the world, so every manufacturer of sporty cars wants to be there. Some of them even create special editions for their production cars. So is Ferrari, who launched a special 488 Pista.
The Prancing Horse is launching a unique ‘Piloti Ferrari’ specification for the Ferrari 488 Pista. This special custom creation, the latest from the exclusive Tailor Made programme, was designed to recognise the success of clients who race Ferraris.
Inspired by AF Corse's no. 51 car, with which Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado won the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles, this special finish for the new Ferrari 488 Pista is available exclusively for customers involved in the company's motor sports programmes.
The exterior features a new livery with stripes in the colours of the Italian flag recalling the racing version of the 488 GTE, embellished by a laurel celebrating the WEC title, the logo of the championship and the word "PRO" indicating the class the car raced in. The Italian flag livery features again along the car’s flanks which are also adorned with the personal race number each client will be able to add. The version that will be unveiled at Le Mans carries the number 51 used by the world championship drivers. The matte black S-Duct and the natural carbon-fibre ‘dovetail’ suspended rear spoiler and vent surrounds round off the personalisation of the exterior.
The ‘Piloti Ferrari’ 488 Pista will be available in four different colours inspired by the world of racing: Rosso Corsa, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona and Argento Nürburgring.
The interior, in black Alcantara, includes seats upholstered with a special perforated version of the same material that incorporates the Italian flag in the central band of the backrest. The national colours are also clearly visible on the edge of the gearshift paddles and on the floormats which, like the carpeting itself, are made of a special technical fabric.
The number that features on the external livery also appears on the base of the steering wheel, while all the carbon-fibre trim parts have a matte finish. The personalisation of the interior is completed by an exclusive identification plate and sill trim in carbon-fibre, the latter with the Tailor Made logo.
The ‘Piloti Ferrari’ 488 Pista is powered by the 720 hp version of the 3.9-litre turbocharged V8.
