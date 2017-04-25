FCA Group to deliver 500 additional Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to Waymo
25 April 2017 18:02:02
|Tweet
It is more than a year since Fiat Chrysler Alliance announced it will help Waymo, Google's autonomous program. Now, FCA Group announces Waymo will add 500 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans to expand its self-driving program. FCA previously delivered 100 minivans, modified for self-driving, to Waymo during the second half of 2016.
Production of the additional 500 minivans will ramp up beginning next month. Waymo will then outfit these vehicles with its self-driving technology.
Waymo also announced today that it is inviting members of the public to use its fleet of self-driving vehicles for everyday travel. Waymo’s early rider program will give selected Phoenix residents the opportunity to experience the self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans for the first time.
The self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans are advanced vehicles, equipped with Waymo’s hardware suite. The self-driving minivans are also running Waymo’s self-driving software, which has been driven with nearly 3 million miles of on-road testing and billions of miles in simulation.
This first-of-its kind collaboration brought engineers from FCA and Waymo together to integrate Waymo’s fully self-driving system into the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan, leveraging each company’s individual strengths and resources.
The minivan’s electrical, powertrain, chassis and structural systems were all modified to accommodate Waymo’s self-driving technology.
Self-driving vehicles have the potential to prevent many of the 1.2 million deaths that occur each year on roads worldwide, 94 percent of which are caused by human error.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Chevrolet Bolt EV owners drive 4.5 million miles
Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
FCA Group to deliver 500 additional Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to Waymo
-
2018 Honda Odyssey enters production in Alabama
2017 Honda Civic Type R sets world record for FWD at the Nurburgring
2018 Subaru WRX US pricing announced
Related Specs
2002 Chrysler Pacifica ConceptEngine: V6N/AN/A
1998 Chrysler Phaeton ConceptEngine: 48 Valve V12, Power: 354.2 kw / 475.0 bhp @ 0 rpmN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
BMW enjoys record sales in 2017
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...