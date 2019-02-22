FCA celebrates 10 million Pentastar engines produced
22 February 2019 04:18:26
Pentastar engine has a long tradition in Chrysler history and is now part of the FCA Group range of moving solutions. It is one of the most successful engines produced inside the alliance. Proof is the 10-millionth Pentastar engine produced at FCA Trenton Engine Complex.
Introduced as a 3.6-liter V6 in 2010, the Pentastar engine family has accounted for six placings among the prestigious annual list of Wards 10 Best Engines and currently comprises six fuel-saving variations that feature technologies from Variable Valve Lift (VVL) to hybridization.
The 3.6-liter Pentastar is the common denominator among 11 current best-in-class fuel-economy ratings for U.S.-market, gasoline-powered vehicles equipped with V-6 engines.
Pentastars currently account for half the combined total of engines that power Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Ram Commercial vehicles. And with this year’s launch of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup, they will be available in 16 models across 10 vehicle segments.
In Canada, where most of the country’s climate is classified as subarctic, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 is the best-selling engine for six years running.
For the 2019 Ram 1500 full-size pickup, the second-generation 3.6-liter Pentastar was adapted to accommodate the eTorque mild-hybrid system.
