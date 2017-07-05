Home » News » Miscellaneous » EuroNCAP latest crash test results announced
EuroNCAP latest crash test results announced
5 July 2017 11:49:32
|Tweet
As buying safer cars is getting more and more important, EuroNCAP broadens its area o cars tested in a single session. The most recent results see us in front of seven new cars tested. In fact, there are safety rating for six new cars and the rating of the Ford Mustang facelift. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Hyundai i30, Opel Insignia, SEAT Ibiza and VW Arteon are all awarded a maximum five-star rating; Honda’s new Civic gets four stars and Ford’s muscle-car, the Mustang, gets three stars in its latest form.
The Mustang was previously tested at the begining of this year, when it was awarded only two stars.
The VW Arteon performed well in all areas of assessment, becoming the highest-scoring executive vehicle for pedestrian protection to date. Alfa Romeo’s new off-roader, the Stelvio, did well in adult occupant protection, with a near-perfect 97 percent score, matching competitors like the Volvo XC90, assessed in 2015.
The SEAT Ibiza stood out for its high level of standard safety equipment. Other cars in this category often have autonomous braking as an option but the Ibiza’s system, which includes pedestrian detection, is standard equipment, helping it to a five-star rating.
In the small family car category, Hyundai’s new i30 gets five stars with good performance across the board. The Honda Civic is let down by lower-than-expected protection offered to children, but is still rated as a solid four star car.
Earlier this year, the Ford Mustang scored a disappointing two stars in Euro NCAP testing. Ford has responded by making AEB and Lane Assistance standard on its facelifted model and has introduced improvements on its frontal airbags. With these changes, the latest Mustang on sale has reached three stars.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Vauxhall Astra recovered thanks to its OnStar system
2018 Subaru Impreza to make its European debut in Frankfurt
Opel Insignia scores five stars in EuroNCAP tests
-
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
EuroNCAP latest crash test results announced
Nissan Bladeglider celebrates 70 years since the first electric vehicle
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...