EuroNCAP latest crash test results announced

As buying safer cars is getting more and more important, EuroNCAP broadens its area o cars tested in a single session. The most recent results see us in front of seven new cars tested. In fact, there are safety rating for six new cars and the rating of the Ford Mustang facelift. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Hyundai i30, Opel Insignia, SEAT Ibiza and VW Arteon are all awarded a maximum five-star rating; Honda’s new Civic gets four stars and Ford’s muscle-car, the Mustang, gets three stars in its latest form.





The Mustang was previously tested at the begining of this year, when it was awarded only two stars.





The VW Arteon performed well in all areas of assessment, becoming the highest-scoring executive vehicle for pedestrian protection to date. Alfa Romeo’s new off-roader, the Stelvio, did well in adult occupant protection, with a near-perfect 97 percent score, matching competitors like the Volvo XC90, assessed in 2015.





The SEAT Ibiza stood out for its high level of standard safety equipment. Other cars in this category often have autonomous braking as an option but the Ibiza’s system, which includes pedestrian detection, is standard equipment, helping it to a five-star rating.





In the small family car category, Hyundai’s new i30 gets five stars with good performance across the board. The Honda Civic is let down by lower-than-expected protection offered to children, but is still rated as a solid four star car.





Earlier this year, the Ford Mustang scored a disappointing two stars in Euro NCAP testing. Ford has responded by making AEB and Lane Assistance standard on its facelifted model and has introduced improvements on its frontal airbags. With these changes, the latest Mustang on sale has reached three stars.













Tags: ford mustang euroncap, seat ibiza euroncap, opel insignia euroncap, crash test, alfa romeo stelvio euroncap, hyundai i30 euroncap, honda civic euroncap, volkswagen arteon euroncap

