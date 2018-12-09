Home » News » Miscellaneous » EuroNCAP final testing in 2018: detailed results
EuroNCAP final testing in 2018: detailed results
9 December 2018 08:17:50
Fiat is creating a bad reputation in EuroNCAP. The current Fiat Panda becomes one of only two zero-rated cars in Euro NCAP’s history – the other was the FIAT Punto (2017).
Tha rating comes after Panda having failed to achieve more than 50% in any of the car safety organisation’s four key testing categories. The safety of children seated in the rear was of specific concern to experts, with the FIAT Panda’s Child Occupant Protection score of 16% falling significantly short of the 79% average.
Matthew Avery, Director of Research, Thatcham Research comments, “Most troubling is that the FIAT Panda is seen as a good choice for young drivers and fledgling families. But the only safety technology fitted were seatbelt reminders and the rear system failed to meet requirements, so wasn’t even rated. These shocking Euro NCAP test results demonstrate an inconsistent commitment to safety, as FIAT has produced four and five-star cars in the past.”
Another poor performer in this month’s round of Euro NCAP testing was the new Jeep Wrangler, which achieved just a one-star rating and a 50% Adult Occupant Protection score. It joins the FIAT Punto and FIAT Panda as the three lowest rated vehicles to go through the programme.
Despite the headline-grabbing zero-star rating for the FIAT Panda and one-star rated Jeep Wrangler, six cars with excellent safety credentials have been launched in December. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I Pace, Peugeot 508 and Volvo V60 all achieved five-star Euro NCAP ratings.
