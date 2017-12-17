EuroNCAP awards five star rating for Kia Stonic and Stinger

During EuroNCAP latest safety tests, Kia had two cars rated. One was the small SUV Kia Stonic and other the all new Stinger four-door coupe.





The new Kia Stinger gran turismo and Kia Stonic compact crossover have been awarded the highest-possible collision safety ratings by Euro NCAP. Both vehicles achieved the full five-star rating from Euro NCAP, with every Stinger model qualifying for the rating, and all Stonic models fitted with Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Pack.





The independent safety testing organisation awarded the Stinger 93 per cent for adult occupant protection, 81 per cent for child occupant protection, 78 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 82 per cent in the ‘Safety Assist’ category.





Fitted with Kia’s Advanced Driving Assistance Pack, the Stonic was awarded 93 per cent for adult protection, 84 per cent for child occupant protection, 71 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 59 per cent in the ‘Safety Assist’ category.





The scores are underpinned by the vehicles’ Advanced High Strength Steel bodyshells, paired with standard-fit airbags (six in the Stonic and seven in the Stinger) and a wide array of passive and high-tech active safety features.





Euro NCAP praised both cars for their passenger compartments remaining stable in the event of a collision, with high levels of protection for passengers of different statures in every seat. For the Stinger in particular, passengers were well protected from whiplash, while the effects of pedestrian impact were reduced by an active deployable bonnet. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) helped both the Stinger and Stonic to avoid all impacts during testing for the ‘Safety Assist’ category.













