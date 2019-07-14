Home » News » Porsche » Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3

14 July 2019 13:10:28

The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. 

We don't say it is wrong, but we are expecting some new and more powerful versions. For those of you who can't wait anymore, we have a good news. 

The 911 GT3 will be back and it will be extremely fun to drive and to hear. Why we said that? Because some guys caught the prototype of the new 911 GT3 while testing around the Nurburgring. 

According to some rumors, the new generation Porsche 911 GT3 will use the same 4.0 liter naturally aspirated engine but it will come with some tweaks. We expect to see around 550 horsepower. We don not know if Porsche will come with a manual transmission, but we can assure you that the prototype in the video below uses a dual-clutch gearbox.  
 
 

