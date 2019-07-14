Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
14 July 2019 13:10:28
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S.
We don't say it is wrong, but we are expecting some new and more powerful versions. For those of you who can't wait anymore, we have a good news.
The 911 GT3 will be back and it will be extremely fun to drive and to hear. Why we said that? Because some guys caught the prototype of the new 911 GT3 while testing around the Nurburgring.
According to some rumors, the new generation Porsche 911 GT3 will use the same 4.0 liter naturally aspirated engine but it will come with some tweaks. We expect to see around 550 horsepower. We don not know if Porsche will come with a manual transmission, but we can assure you that the prototype in the video below uses a dual-clutch gearbox.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
