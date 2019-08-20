Elton John Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona to be auctioned

Elton John owned some fantastic cars. He is a real aficionado when it comes to exclusive cars. Some of them really got the attention of petrolheads and went for auctions around the Globe. The most recent addition to the list.





A 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona formerly owned by Sir Elton John is returning to market at Silverstone Auctions sale of Ferraris and Porsches at the Dallas Burston Polo Club on the 21st September.





This is one of only 158 genuine right-hand-drive UK-supplied Daytonas and finished in the glorious colour combination of Rosso Chiaro, with the interior in factory specified Black VM8500 Connolly Vaumol hide, which was re-trimmed in 2017.





The 365 GTB/4 Daytona gained its nickname from Ferrari’s dominant clean sweep of the podium in the 1967 Daytona 24 hour race, even though this car was designed as a road-going grand tourer, it gained considerable success in racing.





This Daytona has an excellent history file with the factory build sheets, order forms, every Ferrari service and receipt, including every MOT certificate to confirm its indicated 82,000 miles.





This matching numbers car with known ownership from new, was formerly sold by Silverstone Auctions two years ago and is now being offered by the deceased’s estate at the Sale of Ferraris on the 21st September. It is offered at £425,000 to £475,000.





“Sir Elton John famously has a long affinity with Ferrari, having owned several range-topping V12 models that included a 365 BB, Testarossa and 512 TR over the years. It is believed this Daytona was his first Ferrari, buying it at the age of 26 in 1973 and keeping it until 1975, parked alongside his 1974 Ferrari 365 Berlinetta Boxer", Arwel Richards, Silverstone Auctions Classic Car Specialist commented.









