Elton John Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona to be auctioned
20 August 2019 17:01:03
|Tweet
Elton John owned some fantastic cars. He is a real aficionado when it comes to exclusive cars. Some of them really got the attention of petrolheads and went for auctions around the Globe. The most recent addition to the list.
A 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona formerly owned by Sir Elton John is returning to market at Silverstone Auctions sale of Ferraris and Porsches at the Dallas Burston Polo Club on the 21st September.
This is one of only 158 genuine right-hand-drive UK-supplied Daytonas and finished in the glorious colour combination of Rosso Chiaro, with the interior in factory specified Black VM8500 Connolly Vaumol hide, which was re-trimmed in 2017.
The 365 GTB/4 Daytona gained its nickname from Ferrari’s dominant clean sweep of the podium in the 1967 Daytona 24 hour race, even though this car was designed as a road-going grand tourer, it gained considerable success in racing.
This Daytona has an excellent history file with the factory build sheets, order forms, every Ferrari service and receipt, including every MOT certificate to confirm its indicated 82,000 miles.
This matching numbers car with known ownership from new, was formerly sold by Silverstone Auctions two years ago and is now being offered by the deceased’s estate at the Sale of Ferraris on the 21st September. It is offered at £425,000 to £475,000.
“Sir Elton John famously has a long affinity with Ferrari, having owned several range-topping V12 models that included a 365 BB, Testarossa and 512 TR over the years. It is believed this Daytona was his first Ferrari, buying it at the age of 26 in 1973 and keeping it until 1975, parked alongside his 1974 Ferrari 365 Berlinetta Boxer", Arwel Richards, Silverstone Auctions Classic Car Specialist commented.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 DaytonaEngine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 263.2 kw / 353.0 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione SpyderEngine: V12, Power: 264.7 kw / 355 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A
1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona SpiderEngine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 263.2 kw / 353.0 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Daytona PrototypeEngine: One-Of Tipo 243 V12 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Twin Spark IgnitionN/AN/A
1975 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Shooting BreakEngine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 263.2 kw / 353.0 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...