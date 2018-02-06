Home » News » Aston Martin » Elton John Aston Martin going up for auction
Elton John Aston Martin going up for auction
6 February 2018 18:15:30
Elton John used to own some of the most exclusive cars on the planet. It was popular enough and it had the money to buy them. Among its cars is a rare Aston Martin now offered for sale at the Silverstone Auctions Race Retro Classic Car Sale on the 24th and 25th February.
Sir Elton’s hand-built 1997 V8 Vantage V550, which he ordered new from the Aston Martin factory in Newport Pagnell, is expected to fetch up to a quarter of a million pounds at auction.
All black with a black leather interior, the car once owned by the man who wrote such mega-hits as A Candle in the Wind, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Rocket Man and Circle of Life, is capable of 0-60mph in under five seconds and hitting a top speed of 186mph, impressive for such a large car.
Step inside the cabin and this must-have motor still has a ‘new car’ smell and is swimming in sumptuous wood and leather. In addition, it is thought that only 240 standard V550s were ever made, making them highly collectable no matter who the previous owner was.
Adam Rutter, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions, said: “Sir Elton is a global superstar and is still making headlines around the world, so it’s a pleasure to offer for sale this Aston Martin that he ordered new back in 1997. As well as enjoying celebrity ownership, this stunning V8 Vantage has been maintained regardless of expense and has a mere 8,663 miles on the clock, that’s equivalent to being driven about 400 miles only a year!”
