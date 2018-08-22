Dua-Lipa to become Jaguar ambassador
22 August 2018
Jaguar is always looking to promote its cars with the help of some international artists or football stars like Jose Murinho. The latest name to its list of ambassadors is the global superstar singer-songwriter Dua-Lipa.
Jaguar announced a music and technology partnership with Dua-Lipa. The British/Kosovan music artist will launch a ground-breaking collaboration with Jaguar at an exclusive gig in Amsterdam on September 3. The event kicks-off a series of Jaguar events across Europe, called The Pace: Season 1, which celebrates the brand’s popular SUV models, the E-PACE, F-PACE and I-PACE.
Dua Lipa, currently the most streamed female music artist in the world, will perform not with another artist but with the new Jaguar I-PACE – an electric performance SUV that has zero tailpipe emissions and can accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 4.5 seconds.
On the collaboration, Dua Lipa said: “I love to push boundaries with my music and my performances and this partnership is going to take things to an exciting new level. It’s a hi-tech project combining music and Jaguar technology, and I know my fans are going to love what we are creating together. All will be revealed on September 3 in Amsterdam.”
The ‘Dua Lipa x Jaguar’ collaboration launches on September 3 on Jaguar USA social channels and websites across Europe.
