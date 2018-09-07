Home » News » Jaguar » Dua Lipa and Jaguar create music track for remix

Dua Lipa and Jaguar create music track for remix

7 September 2018 17:35:56

Jaguar already announced a partnership with Dua-Lipa the famous singer and songwriter that has become its official ambassador. Now, Dua Lipa has collaborated with Jaguar to make music in a completely new way. Using Jaguar’s custom-made software, she created an exclusive remix of her latest track, ‘Want To’ and empowered fans all over the world to create personalised remixes using their own data – from the way they drive, the songs they listen to, or by tapping a rhythm on a mobile.

Over a million different remixes are possible, with multiple tempos and versions based on a range of music genres from hip-hop and dance, to orchestral, pop music and drum and bass.
The track has already become the most remixed song in history following its launch at an exclusive gig at Sugar City in Amsterdam. To create her own remix of ‘Want To’, Dua Lipa drove the Jaguar I-PACE, and her style of driving was captured by the car’s intelligent sensors. From the amount of electrical energy consumed, to the way Dua Lipa accelerated and braked, the data captured was used to influence the track; from the tempo to the arrangement and the overall feel.

It’s not only drivers who can remix the track, music fans across the globe will also be able to create their own versions of the Dua Lipa song by using Jaguar’s clever remix software at http://remix.jointhepace.com. This innovative app allows users to remix the Dua Lipa track using their Spotify streaming history – taking data from the music they listen to and rearranging elements of the track to create a personalised version.


