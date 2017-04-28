DS7 Sportback Le Premiere special edition available

Same as Alfa Romeo with its Stelvio SUV, the DS brand is making available the DS7 Crossback with a special edition created exclusively for the first customers. It is called La Premiere and comes with exclusive colors for the body: Cumulus Grey metallic, Pearl White or Perla Nera Black pearlescent contrasting with a unique Nappa leather upholstery in a shade called Art Rubis.





The refined watchstrap leather design of the seats is accentuated by pearl top-stitching, and the Nappa leather features a patina effect. Further, the exclusive B.R.M R180 timepiece displays the colours of the interior environment, while the dashboard and protective floor mats carry La Première identity.





The package is rounded by sculpted 20-inch ‘Paris’ gloss black Onyx diamond-cut alloy wheels.





DS 7 CROSSBACK La Première is available with a choice of the two most powerful engines in the range: Diesel BlueHDi 180 S&S and Petrol THP 225 S&S, both mated to the latest new-generation Efficient Automatic Transmission with 8-speeds (EAT8).





In the UK, DS 7 CROSSBACK La Première is available with the choice of the two power units, one petrol, one diesel, both priced at £42,650.





Potential customers are invited to make reservations for the Limited Edition, which is only available to order in 2017 until 31 December.













Tags: ds7, ds7 sportback, ds7 sportback le premiere, ds7 sportback uk pricing

