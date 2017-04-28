DS7 Sportback Le Premiere special edition available
28 April 2017 11:34:28
Same as Alfa Romeo with its Stelvio SUV, the DS brand is making available the DS7 Crossback with a special edition created exclusively for the first customers. It is called La Premiere and comes with exclusive colors for the body: Cumulus Grey metallic, Pearl White or Perla Nera Black pearlescent contrasting with a unique Nappa leather upholstery in a shade called Art Rubis.
The refined watchstrap leather design of the seats is accentuated by pearl top-stitching, and the Nappa leather features a patina effect. Further, the exclusive B.R.M R180 timepiece displays the colours of the interior environment, while the dashboard and protective floor mats carry La Première identity.
The package is rounded by sculpted 20-inch ‘Paris’ gloss black Onyx diamond-cut alloy wheels.
DS 7 CROSSBACK La Première is available with a choice of the two most powerful engines in the range: Diesel BlueHDi 180 S&S and Petrol THP 225 S&S, both mated to the latest new-generation Efficient Automatic Transmission with 8-speeds (EAT8).
In the UK, DS 7 CROSSBACK La Première is available with the choice of the two power units, one petrol, one diesel, both priced at £42,650.
Potential customers are invited to make reservations for the Limited Edition, which is only available to order in 2017 until 31 December.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever

To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV

Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500

Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025

One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016

Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real

Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize

Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action

During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos

According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
