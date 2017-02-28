DS7 Crossback - Official pictures and details
28 February 2017 14:59:32
A few days ago, DS, the French brand, has published a teaser video with the upcoming SUV. This time, the French car manufacturer has prepared the real deal. And this is the new DS7 Crossback. The exterior of the car is overwhelming. The radiator grille is massive and the headlights are very aggressive. The LED DRLs are also placed extremely low while the taillight signature is lovely and unique. Yes, I am in love of this car. And you will be too after you'll see the interior.
Because here, DS7 Crossback comes with premium leather, carbon fiber or wood trims, with two 12 inch displays that share navigation details and climate control with passengers. As you would expect, this infotainment system has MirrorScreen. On the safety side, the new DS7 Crossback comes with a semi-autonomous driving system called DS Connected Pilot, night vision and DS Park Pilot.
Another surprise is under the bonnet. Here, the French car manufacturer has prepared some petrol and diesel units and also a plug-in hybrid version. The latter one has 300 horsepower (200 HP from a petrol unit and 100 HP from two electric motors). The electric motors are kept alive thanks to a 13 kWH battery pack that can be recharged in 2 and a half to 4 and a half hours. In pure electric mode, the DS7 Crossback can be driven up to 60 kilometers.
The diesel engines are BlueHDI 130 and BlueHDI 180 while the petrol units are delivering 130 HP, 180 HP or 225 horsepower. All the details will come during the Geneva Motor Show presentation.
