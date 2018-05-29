DS7 Crossback gets new PureTech engine in UK

DS, the recently established premium brand from PSA Peugeot-Citroen group, is expanding its range in the UK with the introduction of a new powerful gasoline for its biggest SUV: the DS7 Crossback.





The new PureTech 225 petrol engine is designed in the Paris region, developed in Belchamp and manufactured in Douvrin. It is equipped with advanced technological features (variable valve intake drive, variable intake and exhaust valve timing, turbo twinscroll, 200bar fuel injection pressure, Stop&Start system, Petrol Particle Filter).





The PureTech 225 petrol engine offers power of 225hp and reduced fuel consumption by 6%.





The new EAT8 (Efficient Automatic Transmission 8-speed) gearbox - which goes hand in hand with the PureTech 225 petrol engine also reduces fuel consumption through optimised efficiency, an ECO mode combining ‘free wheeling’ (returns the engine to idle and disengages the gearbox with each lift of the foot off of the accelerator for speeds between 12mph and 80mph with adapted gearshift patterns).





On the long term, DS 7 CROSSBACK will have five powerful and efficient thermal combustion engines and a 4x4 hybrid petrol-electric powertrain deploying 300hp. In its launch year, the DS SUV offers four engines all meeting the Euro 6.2 anti-pollution standard.





The PureTech 180 and PureTech 225 four-cylinder engines, paired with the EAT8 automatic gearbox, offer 250 and 300Nm of torque at 1,650 and 1,900rpm respectively, and a consumption starting at 48.7 MPG.





Already available in the range are two diesel engines - the BlueHDi 130 with a manual gearbox and the BlueHDi 180 with an automatic gearbox - develop 300Nm of torque at 1,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm respectively, with fuel economy close to 50MPG.





In the UK the new petrol PureTech 225 engine is available on DS 7 CROSSBACK, Ultra Prestige, Prestige and PERFORMANCE Line models, starting at £34,990.









