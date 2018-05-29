DS7 Crossback gets new PureTech engine in UK
29 May 2018 18:57:24
DS, the recently established premium brand from PSA Peugeot-Citroen group, is expanding its range in the UK with the introduction of a new powerful gasoline for its biggest SUV: the DS7 Crossback.
The new PureTech 225 petrol engine is designed in the Paris region, developed in Belchamp and manufactured in Douvrin. It is equipped with advanced technological features (variable valve intake drive, variable intake and exhaust valve timing, turbo twinscroll, 200bar fuel injection pressure, Stop&Start system, Petrol Particle Filter).
The PureTech 225 petrol engine offers power of 225hp and reduced fuel consumption by 6%.
The new EAT8 (Efficient Automatic Transmission 8-speed) gearbox - which goes hand in hand with the PureTech 225 petrol engine also reduces fuel consumption through optimised efficiency, an ECO mode combining ‘free wheeling’ (returns the engine to idle and disengages the gearbox with each lift of the foot off of the accelerator for speeds between 12mph and 80mph with adapted gearshift patterns).
On the long term, DS 7 CROSSBACK will have five powerful and efficient thermal combustion engines and a 4x4 hybrid petrol-electric powertrain deploying 300hp. In its launch year, the DS SUV offers four engines all meeting the Euro 6.2 anti-pollution standard.
The PureTech 180 and PureTech 225 four-cylinder engines, paired with the EAT8 automatic gearbox, offer 250 and 300Nm of torque at 1,650 and 1,900rpm respectively, and a consumption starting at 48.7 MPG.
Already available in the range are two diesel engines - the BlueHDi 130 with a manual gearbox and the BlueHDi 180 with an automatic gearbox - develop 300Nm of torque at 1,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm respectively, with fuel economy close to 50MPG.
In the UK the new petrol PureTech 225 engine is available on DS 7 CROSSBACK, Ultra Prestige, Prestige and PERFORMANCE Line models, starting at £34,990.
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
