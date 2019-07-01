DS3 Crossback E-Tense available to order
1 July 2019 11:29:53
Manufacturers start to hurry when it comes to launching new electric cars. DS, Citroen's premium brand, opened the reservations for its DS3 Crossback E-Tense, the 100% electric version of the latest Premium Compact SUV, ahead of formal ordering and deliveries due to start from January 2020.
DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE – a Premium Compact SUV is the first all-electric DS car and this BEV has a potential range of 200 miles (certified on the WLTP drive cycle).
The electric drivetrain of DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is made up of a 100kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm of torque, linked to a 50kWh Lithium-ion battery and a system for recovering energy during deceleration and braking. The potential range is 200 miles (WLTP drive cycle, or 267 miles on the NEDC drive cycle) and the performance revolutionises driving, with acceleration from 0 to 30mph possible in 3.3 seconds.
The battery is placed entirely under the floor. The weight of the battery is partially compensated by a weight saving of 50 kilograms in other components relative to an equivalent DS 3 CROSSBACK.
Three driving modes are offered: ECO to maximise range, NORMAL, and SPORT with extra torque. These are complemented by two energy recovery options, inherited from Formula E, which can be controlled by the driver: NORMAL to simulate the behaviour of an internal combustion engine and BRAKE which decelerates at 1.2 m/s.
Range is maximised by the ability to pre-set cockpit temperature before driving and incorporates a very efficient heat pump. The 100kW rapid charging adds 5.5 miles of range every minute and will complete an 80% charge in 30 minutes. DS drivers can purchase a connected smart wall box (single phase), enabling a 100% battery charge in 8 hours.
At first glance, there is not much to differentiate this ‘zero emission’ livery from other versions. But on the outside, its exclusive Pearl Crystal paint finish, satin-chrome finishes, E-TENSE signature emblems and special rear bumper (without an exhaust pipe), give the game away.
Inside, the dedicated information displayed on the digital instrumentation and its gear lever embossed with the ‘E-TENSE’ emblem point to the fact that you are indeed in a 100% electric vehicle. With the batteries housed within the new multi-energy CMP architecture, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE boasts the same spaciousness and the same boot volume as all other versions.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Bentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
