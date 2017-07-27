Home » News » Citroen » DS3 Connected Chic trim level launched in UK

DS brand, Citroen's premium division in Europe and Asia, announced the launch of a new special edition called DS3 Connected Chic.

Positioned between the Chic and Performance Line trim levels, DS 3 Connected Chic is priced just £900 over the Chic trim level version, it features a generous specification of equipment valued at over £2,000.

These standard-equipped features include 17 inch alloy wheels, LED front fog lights, Contrast Pack (bi-tone paint including black roof and door mirror paint finish), Basalt trim, dark tinted windows, satellite navigation, Mirror Screen with Mirror Link and Apple CarPlay, car alarm and automatic air conditioning.
DS 3 Connected Chic is available with a range of engines like the: PureTech 82 petrol engine manual, PureTech 110 petrol engine with Stop&Start system manual, PureTech 110 S&S petrol engine with EAT6 and BlueHDi 100 Diesel engine with S&S manual.

DS 3 Connected Chic is available with solid, metallic and pearlescent paint finishes with themed Black roof: Polar White body colour with Black roof, Ruby Red body colour with Black roof, Sapphire Green body colour with Black roof, Perla Nera Black body and roof colour, Pearl White body colour with Black roof.



