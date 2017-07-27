DS3 Connected Chic trim level launched in UK
27 July 2017 18:07:58
DS brand, Citroen's premium division in Europe and Asia, announced the launch of a new special edition called DS3 Connected Chic.
Positioned between the Chic and Performance Line trim levels, DS 3 Connected Chic is priced just £900 over the Chic trim level version, it features a generous specification of equipment valued at over £2,000.
These standard-equipped features include 17 inch alloy wheels, LED front fog lights, Contrast Pack (bi-tone paint including black roof and door mirror paint finish), Basalt trim, dark tinted windows, satellite navigation, Mirror Screen with Mirror Link and Apple CarPlay, car alarm and automatic air conditioning.
DS 3 Connected Chic is available with a range of engines like the: PureTech 82 petrol engine manual, PureTech 110 petrol engine with Stop&Start system manual, PureTech 110 S&S petrol engine with EAT6 and BlueHDi 100 Diesel engine with S&S manual.
DS 3 Connected Chic is available with solid, metallic and pearlescent paint finishes with themed Black roof: Polar White body colour with Black roof, Ruby Red body colour with Black roof, Sapphire Green body colour with Black roof, Perla Nera Black body and roof colour, Pearl White body colour with Black roof.
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Seat sales reach to their highest level since 2011
It was on the bridge of extinction only five years ago, and now posts its highest sales in more than a decade. Seat managed to overturn its destiny with ...
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Moroccan Dacia plant reaches one millionth unit produced
The cheap workforce in Morocco lead Renault to opening a new factory in Tanger, a factory dedicated to producing Dacia vehicles. After only four years ...
Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
