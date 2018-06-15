Home » News » Citroen » DS3 Cafe Racer special edition launched

DS3 Cafe Racer special edition launched

15 June 2018 13:30:41

Already established as a premium brand, DS has to keep its interest raised in Europe, where it has to battle powerful brands like audi, BMW and Mercedes. In order to do that, DS is launching a special edition of the DS3, called Cafe Racer.

Because the appeal of ‘Café Racer’ style is not restricted to bikers’ circles but goes much further, extending to worlds as diverse as fashion, lifestyle, literature and magazines. 

DS 3 Café Racer will be available with a choice of PureTech 110 or 130 petrol engines with a choice of manual or automatic gearbox:

PureTech 110 S&S manual
PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 automatic
PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual

Taking inspiration from the Café Racer and Ace Café motorcycle culture of 1960s London, DS 3 Café Racer is a stylish new limited edition from DS, featuring strong ‘Café Racer’ exterior branding, bi-tone body colour and a luxurious interior of Trinitario Brown Nappa watchstrap leather.
DS3 Cafe Racer special edition launched
DS3 Cafe Racer special edition launched Photos

A strong equipment specification including DS LED Vision - Xenon headlights and reversing camera compliments the style of DS 3 Café Racer and with a UK production run of just 150, further confirms its unique appeal.

DS 3 Café Racer is available in hatchback version only and will be available to order from 13 June 2018.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Citroen, New Vehicles

DS3 Cafe Racer special edition launched Photos (1 photos)
  • DS3 Cafe Racer special edition launched

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING and Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING

    Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING and Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING

  2. I.D. R Pikes Peak charging system detailed

    I.D. R Pikes Peak charging system detailed

  3. DS3 Cafe Racer special edition launched

    DS3 Cafe Racer special edition launched

  4.  
  5. Jose Mourinho and Jaguar XF Sportbrake, back to school

    Jose Mourinho and Jaguar XF Sportbrake, back to school

  6. 2019 Volvo S60 - new video teaser

    2019 Volvo S60 - new video teaser

  7. Fifth Gear will be back from September

    Fifth Gear will be back from September

Related Specs

  1. 1955 Citroen DS 19

    Engine: Cast Steel Inline-4, Power: 55.9 kw / 75 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 173.5 nm / 128 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  2. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  3. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  4. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  5. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debutVolkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...

Concept Cars

Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of PorschePorsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Porsche Mission E to be named TaycanPorsche Mission E to be named Taycan
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...

Market News

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...

Gadgets

Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in GenevaHyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...

Various News

Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid offered for US policeFord Interceptor Utility Hybrid offered for US police
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test runVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Copyright CarSession.com