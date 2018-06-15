DS3 Cafe Racer special edition launched
15 June 2018 13:30:41
Already established as a premium brand, DS has to keep its interest raised in Europe, where it has to battle powerful brands like audi, BMW and Mercedes. In order to do that, DS is launching a special edition of the DS3, called Cafe Racer.
Because the appeal of ‘Café Racer’ style is not restricted to bikers’ circles but goes much further, extending to worlds as diverse as fashion, lifestyle, literature and magazines.
DS 3 Café Racer will be available with a choice of PureTech 110 or 130 petrol engines with a choice of manual or automatic gearbox:
PureTech 110 S&S manual
PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 automatic
PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual
Taking inspiration from the Café Racer and Ace Café motorcycle culture of 1960s London, DS 3 Café Racer is a stylish new limited edition from DS, featuring strong ‘Café Racer’ exterior branding, bi-tone body colour and a luxurious interior of Trinitario Brown Nappa watchstrap leather.
A strong equipment specification including DS LED Vision - Xenon headlights and reversing camera compliments the style of DS 3 Café Racer and with a UK production run of just 150, further confirms its unique appeal.
DS 3 Café Racer is available in hatchback version only and will be available to order from 13 June 2018.
