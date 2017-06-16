DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars

When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ready to launch a new offensive of electric and hybrid vehicles. DS Automobiles is competing in Formula E a valuable test-bed for gaining experience and accelerated development of three specific projects already in their advanced stages.





The connection between the 140mph top speed of the DSV-02 (DS Virgin 2nd gen) race car and the 60km electric range of DS 7 CROSSBACK E-Tense is that both depend on the techniques used for controlling the energy supplied by the battery and the management strategies of its deployment.





The petrol PHEV system available on the new SUV from DS, and arriving in spring 2019, will achieve a range of 60km in all-electric mode, with no compromise to the car’s dynamic performance. Supplementing the 200hp THP (Turbo High Pressure) petrol engine, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-Tense carries two 80kW electric motors to drive each axle, and is capable of deploying a total deployable power output of 300hp with four-wheel-drive.





DS 7 Crossback is fitted with the new Efficient Automatic Transmission with 8-speeds (EAT8) located transversely between the petrol-fuelled internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motor. DS experience and know-how is harnessing the inputs from PSA Group and DS Performance R&D teams to ensure the transmission performance operates with optimised efficiency and performance with the 80kW electric motor.













Tags: ds, formula e, ds cars, ds automobiles, ds electric, ds hybrid

Posted in Citroen, Future Cars