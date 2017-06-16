Home » News » Citroen » DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars

DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars

16 June 2017 16:49:25

When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ready to launch a new offensive of electric and hybrid vehicles. DS Automobiles is competing in Formula E a valuable test-bed for gaining experience and accelerated development of three specific projects already in their advanced stages. 

The connection between the 140mph top speed of the DSV-02 (DS Virgin 2nd gen) race car and the 60km electric range of DS 7 CROSSBACK E-Tense is that both depend on the techniques used for controlling the energy supplied by the battery and the management strategies of its deployment. 

The petrol PHEV system available on the new SUV from DS, and arriving in spring 2019, will achieve a range of 60km in all-electric mode, with no compromise to the car’s dynamic performance. Supplementing the 200hp THP (Turbo High Pressure) petrol engine, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-Tense carries two 80kW electric motors to drive each axle, and is capable of deploying a total deployable power output of 300hp with four-wheel-drive. 
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars Photos

DS 7 Crossback is fitted with the new Efficient Automatic Transmission with 8-speeds (EAT8) located transversely between the petrol-fuelled internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motor. DS experience and know-how is harnessing the inputs from PSA Group and DS Performance R&D teams to ensure the transmission performance operates with optimised efficiency and performance with the 80kW electric motor. 



Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Citroen, Future Cars

DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars Photos (1 photos)
  • DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Subaru introduces the BRZ tS version in the US

    Subaru introduces the BRZ tS version in the US

  2. Abarth 695 Rivale created with Riva

    Abarth 695 Rivale created with Riva

  3. Fisker EMotion details emerge

    Fisker EMotion details emerge

  4.  
  5. DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars

    DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars

  6. McLaren 570S Spider unveiled

    McLaren 570S Spider unveiled

  7. Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus officially introduced

    Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus officially introduced

Related Specs

  1. 1955 Citroen DS 19

    Engine: Cast Steel Inline-4, Power: 55.9 kw / 75 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 173.5 nm / 128 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  2. 2007 Citroen C4 WRC

    Engine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 2002 Citroen C-Airdream Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A

  4. 2003 Citroen C-Airlounge Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A

  5. 2001 Citroen C-Crosser Concept

    Engine: Inline-4N/AN/A

New Vehicles

Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of SpeedMini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...

Concept Cars

MG E-Motion Concept launched in ShanghaiMG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...

Custom Cars

Clive Sutton Range Rover priced in UKClive Sutton Range Rover priced in UK
Want a custom Range Rover? Then you might consider the one Clive Sutton is offering, as it might suit your need of exclusivity. The entry-level Sutton ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen US sales increase in MayVolkswagen US sales increase in May
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...

Gadgets

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon engine detailedDodge Challenger SRT Demon engine detailed
Dodge made it on the front page with the new Challenger SRT Demon, the fastest accelerating car in the world. Everyone was impressed by its performance. ...

Various News

Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of SpeedFord GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com