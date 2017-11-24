DS Racing Formula E car unveiled
24 November 2017 18:32:40
|Tweet
Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand Prix series is DS, the premium brand derived from Citroen a few years back.
DS Virgin Racing has today launched its season four Formula E car – the DSV-03 – ahead of the opening rounds in Hong Kong, and coinciding with the anniversary of the team’s maiden victory.
The fully-electric single-seater features an enhanced livery in the team’s now familiar purple, red and silver colour scheme, with subtle tweaks throughout. Under the cover, the experts at DS Performance have worked on further optimising the performance and efficiency of the car, including a new upgraded software system.
The unveil also marks three years to the day since the team’s first ever win during the Putrajaya E-Prix in 2014 with Sam Bird at the wheel.
In the cockpit sees the first ever all-British driver pairing of Sam Bird and Alex Lynn. Bird, 30, has competed in all 33 of the team’s race starts, securing five wins and nine podiums along the way to make him the third highest Formula E points scorer to date. Meanwhile, Lynn, 24, will embark on his first full-time campaign following his impressive debut last season in which he secured pole position at his first attempt; becoming one of only two drivers to have ever done so.
DS Racing Formula E car unveiled Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1955 Citroen DS 19Engine: Cast Steel Inline-4, Power: 55.9 kw / 75 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 173.5 nm / 128 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2007 Citroen C4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Citroen C-Airdream ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
2003 Citroen C-Airlounge ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A
2001 Citroen C-Crosser ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Mini 1499 GT launched in UK
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Concept Cars
Mazda Kai unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Custom Cars
Brabus 900 is the ultimate package for the mighty Mercedes-Maybach S650
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Various News
Judas Priest Porsche 911 Turbo SE up for auction
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...