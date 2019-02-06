Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US
6 February 2019 17:03:40
|Tweet
Dodge is celebrating not only its powerful cars or trucks, but also the minivans. And has all the reasons. As America’s best-selling minivan ever, the Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a tremendous value. Available on Grand Caravan SE and SXT models, the 35th Anniversary edition includes 17-inch tech silver aluminum wheels, 35th Anniversary fender badge and a Bright grille.
Inside, an all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the seats, steering wheel and door trim, a Piano Black console and IP accent, and a 35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.
The 35th Anniversary Grand Caravan models feature: Stow ‘N Go second-row bucket seats, power driver’s seat, navigation radio, Driver Convenience Group that features heated front seats, heated steering wheel, second-row window shades.
The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is available in six exterior colors: Billet Silver Metallic, Black Onyx, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Octane Red and White Knuckle.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection makes US debut
Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US
Chrysler Pacifica 35th Anniversary launched in US
-
Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition available in US
Mazda to unveil new SUV at Geneva Motor Show
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition unveiled
Related Specs
2002 Dodge Stratus Turbo ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 352.51 nm / 260.0 ft lbs
2002 Dodge Viper GTS Final EditionEngine: 90 Degree, Aluminum, V10, Power: 343.0 kw / 460.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1997 Dodge Dakota Sidewinder ConceptEngine: Viper V10, Power: 477.3 kw / 640.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 719.0 nm / 530.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1971 Dodge Demon 340Engine: V8, Power: 205.1 kw / 275 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1998 Dodge Lingenfelter Viper GTSEngine: V10, Power: 508.6 kw / 682.0 bhp @ 5800* rpm, Torque: 786.37 nm / 580.0 ft lbs @ 4700 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in Geneva
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Market News
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
Gadgets
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Various News
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...