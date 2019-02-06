Home » News » Dodge » Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US

Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US

6 February 2019 17:03:40

Dodge is celebrating not only its powerful cars or trucks, but also the minivans. And has all the reasons. As America’s best-selling minivan ever, the Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a tremendous value. Available on Grand Caravan SE and SXT models, the 35th Anniversary edition includes 17-inch tech silver aluminum wheels, 35th Anniversary fender badge and a Bright grille.
 
Inside, an all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the seats, steering wheel and door trim, a Piano Black console and IP accent, and a 35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.
Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US
Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US Photos
 
The 35th Anniversary Grand Caravan models feature: Stow ‘N Go second-row bucket seats, power driver’s seat, navigation radio, Driver Convenience Group that features heated front seats, heated steering wheel, second-row window shades.

The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is available in six exterior colors: Billet Silver Metallic, Black Onyx, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Octane Red and White Knuckle.




Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Dodge, New Vehicles

Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US Photos (1 photos)
  • Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection makes US debut

    McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection makes US debut

  2. Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US

    Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US

  3. Chrysler Pacifica 35th Anniversary launched in US

    Chrysler Pacifica 35th Anniversary launched in US

  4.  
  5. Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition available in US

    Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition available in US

  6. Mazda to unveil new SUV at Geneva Motor Show

    Mazda to unveil new SUV at Geneva Motor Show

  7. Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition unveiled

    Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition unveiled

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Dodge Stratus Turbo Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 352.51 nm / 260.0 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Dodge Viper GTS Final Edition

    Engine: 90 Degree, Aluminum, V10, Power: 343.0 kw / 460.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  3. 1997 Dodge Dakota Sidewinder Concept

    Engine: Viper V10, Power: 477.3 kw / 640.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 719.0 nm / 530.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 1971 Dodge Demon 340

    Engine: V8, Power: 205.1 kw / 275 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm

  5. 1998 Dodge Lingenfelter Viper GTS

    Engine: V10, Power: 508.6 kw / 682.0 bhp @ 5800* rpm, Torque: 786.37 nm / 580.0 ft lbs @ 4700 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in GenevaMitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in Geneva
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Ginetta announces new supercarGinetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...

Market News

2018 Kia sales reached record levels2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...

Gadgets

New NissanConnect available for Nissan MicraNew NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...

Various News

Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new ClioRenault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode systemVideo: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
Copyright CarSession.com