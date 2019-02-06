Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US

Dodge is celebrating not only its powerful cars or trucks, but also the minivans. And has all the reasons. As America’s best-selling minivan ever, the Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a tremendous value. Available on Grand Caravan SE and SXT models, the 35th Anniversary edition includes 17-inch tech silver aluminum wheels, 35th Anniversary fender badge and a Bright grille.

Inside, an all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the seats, steering wheel and door trim, a Piano Black console and IP accent, and a 35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.

The 35th Anniversary Grand Caravan models feature: Stow ‘N Go second-row bucket seats, power driver’s seat, navigation radio, Driver Convenience Group that features heated front seats, heated steering wheel, second-row window shades.





The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is available in six exterior colors: Billet Silver Metallic, Black Onyx, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Octane Red and White Knuckle.

















