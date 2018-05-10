Home » News » Dodge » Dodge Durango Pursuit version launched in US

Dodge Durango Pursuit version launched in US

10 May 2018 15:11:55

Dodge is seen as a powerful brand in the US. No wonder the police uses many Dodge vehicles for its operations. The latest addition offered by Dodge is a Pursuit version of its Dodge Durango.
 
The 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit is powered by the legendary 5.7L  HEMI V8, coupled with a full-time, active all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. This is the same powertrain combination most commonly deployed in the Dodge Charger Pursuit, the top-selling police sedan in the U.S. market. 

The Durango Pursuit also offers a two-speed transfer case for true low-range off-road capability and incorporates larger, heavy-duty anti-lock brakes that deliver a 60-0 mile per hour (mph) stopping distance of 134 feet.

Segment’s longest wheelbase (119.8 inches) provides added stability and improved handling, while the engine can offer best-in-class 7,200 lb. towing capability. It also has 8.1 inches of ground clearance.
Dodge Durango Pursuit version launched in US
Dodge Durango Pursuit version launched in US Photos

“Unofficial testing results at the Michigan State Police 2018 model-year vehicle evaluation event created such a stir among law enforcement agencies that we simply had to find a way to build this vehicle,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “The Dodge Durango is already known as the Charger of SUVs, so it is only natural that the new Durango Pursuit complements the Charger Pursuit in police fleets across the country.”

The new 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit V-8 AWD is available for order for a limited time. 



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Dodge, Custom Cars

Dodge Durango Pursuit version launched in US Photos (1 photos)
  • Dodge Durango Pursuit version launched in US

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Nissan Kicks US pricing announced

    2018 Nissan Kicks US pricing announced

  2. Dodge Durango Pursuit version launched in US

    Dodge Durango Pursuit version launched in US

  3. Volvo Cars and Volvo Trucks will share traffic data

    Volvo Cars and Volvo Trucks will share traffic data

  4.  
  5. Renault Clio available with Play, Iconic, GT Line trim levels

    Renault Clio available with Play, Iconic, GT Line trim levels

  6. Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Concept introduced

    Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Concept introduced

  7. Fiat 500 reaches two million cars in Tychy factory

    Fiat 500 reaches two million cars in Tychy factory

Related Specs

  1. 1997 Dodge Dakota Sidewinder Concept

    Engine: Viper V10, Power: 477.3 kw / 640.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 719.0 nm / 530.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  2. 2003 Dodge Durango HEMI RT Concept

    Engine: HEMI Magnum V8, Power: 257.3 kw / 345 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 508.43 nm / 375 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm

  3. 2002 Dodge Stratus Turbo Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 352.51 nm / 260.0 ft lbs

  4. 2002 Dodge Viper GTS Final Edition

    Engine: 90 Degree, Aluminum, V10, Power: 343.0 kw / 460.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  5. 1998 Dodge Lingenfelter Viper GTS

    Engine: V10, Power: 508.6 kw / 682.0 bhp @ 5800* rpm, Torque: 786.37 nm / 580.0 ft lbs @ 4700 rpm

New Vehicles

Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...

Concept Cars

Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor ShowSkoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Infiniti will go electric starting 2021Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...

Market News

Subaru sold its two millionth Outback in the USSubaru sold its two millionth Outback in the US
US is one of the most important markets for Subaru. The Japanese brand is very well seen for its 4x4 system and Outback is one of its most successful ...

Gadgets

Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real timeBugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...

Various News

Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...

Motorsports

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com