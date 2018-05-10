Dodge Durango Pursuit version launched in US

Dodge is seen as a powerful brand in the US. No wonder the police uses many Dodge vehicles for its operations. The latest addition offered by Dodge is a Pursuit version of its Dodge Durango.

The 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit is powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, coupled with a full-time, active all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. This is the same powertrain combination most commonly deployed in the Dodge Charger Pursuit, the top-selling police sedan in the U.S. market.





The Durango Pursuit also offers a two-speed transfer case for true low-range off-road capability and incorporates larger, heavy-duty anti-lock brakes that deliver a 60-0 mile per hour (mph) stopping distance of 134 feet.





Segment’s longest wheelbase (119.8 inches) provides added stability and improved handling, while the engine can offer best-in-class 7,200 lb. towing capability. It also has 8.1 inches of ground clearance.





“Unofficial testing results at the Michigan State Police 2018 model-year vehicle evaluation event created such a stir among law enforcement agencies that we simply had to find a way to build this vehicle,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “The Dodge Durango is already known as the Charger of SUVs, so it is only natural that the new Durango Pursuit complements the Charger Pursuit in police fleets across the country.”





The new 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit V-8 AWD is available for order for a limited time.













Tags: dodge, dodge durango, dodge durango pursuit, dodge pursuit, dodge pursuit vehicle

Posted in Dodge, Custom Cars