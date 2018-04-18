Home » News » Dodge » Dodge Durango GT package offered in US

Dodge Durango GT package offered in US

18 April 2018 06:02:16

Dodge looks to offer sporty appearance to its already established models sold on the US markets The most recent example is the Durango. The SRT sporty division equipped the 2018 Durango GT with an extra dose of attitude with a new Rallye Appearance Package, which features a performance hood with cold air duct and two heat extractors, performance front fascia and LED fog lamps that flow from the Dodge Durango R/T and SRT models.

The GT sits at the midpoint of the Dodge Durango lineup. Available in rear-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, the seven-passenger Durango GT equipment list includes leather-trimmed bucket seats with suede inserts, heated first- and second-row seats, power liftgate and 20-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels. 

The GT Rallye also is available with the popular Blacktop package and with Brass Monkey wheels.
The Durango GT is powered by a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that generates 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque with dual exhaust mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with the V6, Durango can tow 6,200 pounds. 

The Rallye Appearance Package for the 2018 Dodge Durango GT carries a price of $1,495. It is available in seven colors: Vice White, White Knuckle, Octane Red, Redline Red, DB Black, Granite and In-Violet. 

The Dodge Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package is available to order now.


