Home » News » Acura » Dodge Challenger SRT Demon reaches its first clients

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon reaches its first clients

14 November 2017 18:28:30

It is one of the craziest cars ever made and is ready to appear on a drag strip near you. The all mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is out and is heading to its clients.

Just 3,300 customers (3,000 in the United States, 300 in Canada) will receive a limited-production, 840-horsepower 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon — the industry’s first and only purpose-built, street-legal production drag car.
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon reaches its first clients
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon reaches its first clients Photos

Why is so spectacular? Certified by the National Hot Rod Association as the world’s fastest quarter-mile production vehicle with an elapsed time of 9.65 seconds at 140 miles per hour, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is capable of achieving 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds and is the first-ever production car to achieve a front-wheel lift as certified by Guinness World Records.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Acura, New Vehicles

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon reaches its first clients Photos (1 photos)
  • Dodge Challenger SRT Demon reaches its first clients

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport

    2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport

  2. 2018 Nissan Midnight Edition available on Frontier and Titan

    2018 Nissan Midnight Edition available on Frontier and Titan

  3. Toyota recalls Prius and C-HR models

    Toyota recalls Prius and C-HR models

  4.  
  5. 2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show

    2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show

  6. Lamborghini Huracan RWD created for Pope Francis

    Lamborghini Huracan RWD created for Pope Francis

  7. New Mazda6 - Official pictures

    New Mazda6 - Official pictures

Related Specs

  1. 1991 Acura NSX

    Engine: All Aluminum V6, Power: 201.3 kw / 270 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 284.7 nm / 210.0 ft lbs @ 5300 rpm

  2. 1999 Acura NSX Alex Zanardi Edition

    Engine: V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 304.0 nm / 224.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  3. 1997 Acura NSX-T

    Engine: Aluminum Alloy V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 303.7 nm / 224.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  4. 2000 Acura Integra Type-R

    Engine: Aluminum Alloy Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm

  5. 2002 Acura RD-X Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

BMW M3 30 Years American Edition to be launched at SEMABMW M3 30 Years American Edition to be launched at SEMA
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American ...

Concept Cars

Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor ShowHonda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...

Custom Cars

Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UKIsuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your carNissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...

Various News

Hyundai Kona will tackle 10 volcanoes in 72 hoursHyundai Kona will tackle 10 volcanoes in 72 hours
The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic ...

Motorsports

Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competitionNissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...

Videos

VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/hVIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Copyright CarSession.com