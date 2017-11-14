Dodge Challenger SRT Demon reaches its first clients
14 November 2017 18:28:30
It is one of the craziest cars ever made and is ready to appear on a drag strip near you. The all mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is out and is heading to its clients.
Just 3,300 customers (3,000 in the United States, 300 in Canada) will receive a limited-production, 840-horsepower 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon — the industry’s first and only purpose-built, street-legal production drag car.
Why is so spectacular? Certified by the National Hot Rod Association as the world’s fastest quarter-mile production vehicle with an elapsed time of 9.65 seconds at 140 miles per hour, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is capable of achieving 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds and is the first-ever production car to achieve a front-wheel lift as certified by Guinness World Records.
