Dodge Challenger SRT Demon engine detailed

5 June 2017 18:10:53

Dodge made it on the front page with the new Challenger SRT Demon, the fastest accelerating car in the world. Everyone was impressed by its performance. And it is also the the fastest quarter-mile car in the world and most powerful muscle car ever. Now it is time to see where all that potential comes from. 

Details about the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 and powertrain in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon have emerged.

Construction consist of a deep-skirt cast iron block; aluminum alloy heads with hemispherical combustion chamber

Output is a maximum 840 bhp @ 6,300 rpm and torque is 770 lb.-ft (1,044 Nm) @ 4,500 rpm with Direct Connection Controller and unleaded 100 octane minimum fuel. But it can also be ”just” 808 bhp @ 6,300 rpm and 717 lb.-ft (972 Nm) @ 4,500 rpm if you go with Premium 91 octane fuel.
And in case you were wondering, there is 62 percent new content compared with Hellcat V8: engine block; crankshaft; pistons; connecting rods; supercharger. Every Demon and Hellcat engine is dyno tested for 42 minutes under load up to 5,200 rpm before being shipped to assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario.

Largest functional hood scoop opening (45.2 square inches) and triple-inlet air box (903.1 cubic inches) allow high flow, low restriction inlet system designed to deliver cool air into the supercharger. 


