Doc Brown stars in new Fiat 500X facelift ad
2 September 2018 05:52:52
A few days ago, Fiat has unveiled the refreshed Fiat 500X facelift. Now that the car has something new and it will be soon on the market, the Italian car manufacturer has decided to come out with an interesting advertising.
In the video below you will go Back to the Future with Doc Brown and the refreshed 2018 Fiat 500X facelift. In the video you'll see a couple fom the '60s inside a classic Fiat 500. The lovely couple jumps into present time after it was struck by the lighting. And nowdays, the car that they are driving is...of course...a Fiat 500X facelift.
The new Fiat 500X facelift comes with new DRLs LED and LED taillights. Standard on the Cross Plus, and optionally available on other trims, are the new LED headlights, made in partnership with Magneti Marelli.
Customers will have a choice of 14 different colours, including the new tricoat Ivory, metallic Blue Italia and Techno Green. A choice of 17 and 18-inch wheels and seven interior configurations will allow customers to make the Fiat 500X their own.The new Urban look features an all-new front and rear bumper design to make tackling city traffic chic, while the new Cross look adds new-look protective skid plates.
