Dieter Zetsche to step down in 2019

Dieter Zetsche to step down in 2019

26 September 2018 15:16:16

This is a big news: Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz will be exiting his role next year, paving the way for the first non-German boss. The man who will pick up the German company is Ola Kallenius. 

As you wold expect, Dieter Zetsche won't completely dissapear. 

“As a long-standing member of the Board of Management and Chairman of the Board of Management, Dieter Zetsche has played a key role in shaping Daimler AG and has ensured its strategically outstanding positioning for the mobility of the future. His expertise and experience are extremely valuable for our company", said Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG.

