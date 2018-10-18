Home » News » Volkswagen » Diesel swapping program from Volkswagen - up to 8.000 Euros for you old car

Diesel swapping program from Volkswagen - up to 8.000 Euros for you old car

18 October 2018 13:51:24

Volkswagen launched today comprehensive diesel swapping program. The successful environmental incentive is again being offered throughout Germany. It is valid for Euro-1 to Euro-4 diesel vehicle keepers who scrap the vehicle of any make and switch to a modern Volkswagen. The environmental incentive for new vehicles ranges between €1,500 and €8,000, depending on the model. 

This is not the first time when Volkswagen comes with such a program. Last year the Germans have received similar incentives from VW brand. 

Furthermore, there is a new exchange premium for keepers of any make of diesel vehicle in the 14 cities classified by the federal government as the most heavily polluted and the surrounding areas. As a result, Volkswagen will pay in addition to the residual value of the old vehicle when trading in a Euro-4 or Euro-5 diesel. The exchange premium for new vehicles ranges from €500 to €7,000, depending on the model. 

Tags: ,

Posted in Volkswagen, Various News

