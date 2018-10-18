Home » News » Volkswagen » Diesel swapping program from Volkswagen - up to 8.000 Euros for you old car
Diesel swapping program from Volkswagen - up to 8.000 Euros for you old car
18 October 2018 13:51:24
|Tweet
Volkswagen launched today comprehensive diesel swapping program. The successful environmental incentive is again being offered throughout Germany. It is valid for Euro-1 to Euro-4 diesel vehicle keepers who scrap the vehicle of any make and switch to a modern Volkswagen. The environmental incentive for new vehicles ranges between €1,500 and €8,000, depending on the model.
This is not the first time when Volkswagen comes with such a program. Last year the Germans have received similar incentives from VW brand.
Furthermore, there is a new exchange premium for keepers of any make of diesel vehicle in the 14 cities classified by the federal government as the most heavily polluted and the surrounding areas. As a result, Volkswagen will pay in addition to the residual value of the old vehicle when trading in a Euro-4 or Euro-5 diesel. The exchange premium for new vehicles ranges from €500 to €7,000, depending on the model.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new Mercedes-Benz S 560 e plug-in hybrid
Diesel swapping program from Audi - up to 10.000 Euros for you old car
Diesel swapping program from Volkswagen - up to 8.000 Euros for you old car
-
Ford announces new partnership with Mahindra
Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition available in US
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Related Specs
2007 Volkswagen Golf GTI-650Engine: W12, Power: 477.0 kw / 639.6 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW IX3 Concept officially unveiled
After BMW i3 and i8, the German manufacturer is making an important step towards a full range of electrified cars. During this year Beijing Motor Show, ...
After BMW i3 and i8, the German manufacturer is making an important step towards a full range of electrified cars. During this year Beijing Motor Show, ...
Custom Cars
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Future Cars
Polestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
Jeep Renegade PHEV to be produced at Melfi
Jeep is ready to go further with its European offensive. Not only in the SUV segment, but also in the pug-in hybrid segment, an area where the US manufacturer ...
Jeep is ready to go further with its European offensive. Not only in the SUV segment, but also in the pug-in hybrid segment, an area where the US manufacturer ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...