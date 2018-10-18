Diesel swapping program from Audi - up to 10.000 Euros for you old car
18 October 2018 13:55:37
Audi is renewing the fleet of vehicles on the roads and thus supporting the package of measures to improve air quality. Customers who replace their existing diesel vehicle with the Euro 1 to Euro 4 emission standards will receive a price incentive on their new car.
According to the German car manufacturer the incentive is staggered depending on the model and amounts to between 3,000 and 10,000 euros.
Just like Volkswagen, Audi will offer some extra discounts if you are living in one of those 14 cities who are heavily affected by the polution. In this case, Audi will pay when a Euro 4 or Euro 5 car is traded in and amounts to up to 9,000 euros.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW IX3 Concept officially unveiled
After BMW i3 and i8, the German manufacturer is making an important step towards a full range of electrified cars. During this year Beijing Motor Show, ...
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Polestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Jeep Renegade PHEV to be produced at Melfi
Jeep is ready to go further with its European offensive. Not only in the SUV segment, but also in the pug-in hybrid segment, an area where the US manufacturer ...
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
