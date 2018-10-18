Diesel swapping program from Audi - up to 10.000 Euros for you old car

Audi is renewing the fleet of vehicles on the roads and thus supporting the package of measures to improve air quality. Customers who replace their existing diesel vehicle with the Euro 1 to Euro 4 emission standards will receive a price incentive on their new car.





According to the German car manufacturer the incentive is staggered depending on the model and amounts to between 3,000 and 10,000 euros.





Just like Volkswagen, Audi will offer some extra discounts if you are living in one of those 14 cities who are heavily affected by the polution. In this case, Audi will pay when a Euro 4 or Euro 5 car is traded in and amounts to up to 9,000 euros.





