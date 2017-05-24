Home » News » Miscellaneous » Diesel engines lose ground in Europe
Diesel engines lose ground in Europe
24 May 2017 12:39:21
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show.
The European car industry saw a drop in registrations in April 2017, with new registrations for the month totalling 1.22 million units – a decrease of 7.1% when compared to the same month last year, and the largest monthly decline posted since March 2013. This was also a poor month for diesel vehicles, which witnessed a 15% decline in registrations meaning that the fueltype has lost its dominance in the European market. Diesel accounted for just 46% of the market in April 2017, compared to its 50% market share in April 2016.
“Diesel has lost its dominance in the Euopean car market. While there are several reasons for this shift, all evidence points to the ‘dieselgate’ scandal as the start of this decline. Since the scandal, which broke in 2015, the fuel type has suffered major setbacks to its reputation as governments consider new legislation that directly affect diesel car owners – such as plans in the UK for a diesel scrappage scheme. In tandem with this, the media continues to advise consumers to avoid the fuel type wherever possible. When factoring in the ongoing push for electric/hybrid vehicles, which are particularly prevelant in markets like the UK, it is perhaps no surprise to see this decline in performance from diesel,” commented Felipe Munoz, Global Automotive Analyst at JATO Dynamics.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled
When it comes to customising its cars for the clients who can afford a special treatment for Bentayga, Mulsanne or Continental, Bentley calls in its Mulliner ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
