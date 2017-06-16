Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
16 June 2017 17:32:45
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop such cars. The most recent example comes from Germany.
Deutsche Post subsidiary StreetScooter and Ford-Werke are entering a partnership for the manufacturing of battery-electric delivery vehicles.
Deutsche Post has already left its mark in the smaller van segment by designing and producing the emission-free StreetScooter, now both partners are working on a larger vehicle type. The chassis of the Ford Transit provides the technical basis. It will be equipped with a battery-electric drive train and fitted with a special body construction based on Deutsche Post and DHL Paket specifications.
The start of production is scheduled for July 2017. Before the end of 2018, at least 2,500 vehicles will support the urban delivery traffic of Deutsche Post DHL Group. With this volume, the joint project will become the largest manufacturer of battery-electric medium-duty delivery vehicles in Europe.
