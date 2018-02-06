Home » News » Miscellaneous » David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
6 February 2018 16:20:06

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King Fahad International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
This is for the second time when Coulthard wins Race of Champions. The first win was in 2014 in Barbados. Last year's chmapion of ROC, Juan Pablo Montoya was elminated by Kirstensen in the quarter-final by less than half a tenth.
Petter Solberg and his World Rallycross teammate Hohan Kristoffersson faced offin the second semi-final in Vuhls, but Solberg did a great job and managed to beat Johan by a second.
