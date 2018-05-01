Home » News » Miscellaneous » Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen trade the F1 cars for a Lada Niva

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen trade the F1 cars for a Lada Niva

1 May 2018 05:25:20

Last weekend we have the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan in Baku. Unfortunatly, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have had a silly moment during the race but we love these guys and here is the reason why.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have trade the F1 cars for Lada Nival 4x4, an off-road icon, and take it out for a spin through Azerbaijan's Gobustan Reservation.

We don't know for sure but we are pretty confindent that this Niva was the only one in world to feature the Red Bull livery. And God, it looks good. 

“I’m talking a dozen Ladas, two dozen pro Lada drivers and just a big derby-off", said Ricciardo after having a lot of fun during the ride. 
 
 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Miscellaneous, Videos

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen trade the F1 cars for a Lada Niva

    Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen trade the F1 cars for a Lada Niva

  2. The last Jeep Wrangler JK has been built

    The last Jeep Wrangler JK has been built

  3. Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport

    Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport

  4.  
  5. Audi Q8 - first video teaser

    Audi Q8 - first video teaser

  6. Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan and T-Modell are here

    Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan and T-Modell are here

  7. 2018 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe - new details

    2018 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe - new details

Related Specs

  1. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  3. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  4. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

  5. 2006 YES Roadster 3.2 Turbo

    Engine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)

New Vehicles

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the USMitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...

Concept Cars

Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiereSsangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...

Custom Cars

McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in CanadaMcLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...

Future Cars

Infiniti confirms electric platformInfiniti confirms electric platform
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...

Market News

Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...

Gadgets

Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging systemKia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...

Various News

Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 RangerFord issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...

Motorsports

Porsche granted access in Formula EPorsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com