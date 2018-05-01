Home » News » Miscellaneous » Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen trade the F1 cars for a Lada Niva
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen trade the F1 cars for a Lada Niva
1 May 2018 05:25:20
|Tweet
Last weekend we have the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan in Baku. Unfortunatly, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have had a silly moment during the race but we love these guys and here is the reason why.
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have trade the F1 cars for Lada Nival 4x4, an off-road icon, and take it out for a spin through Azerbaijan's Gobustan Reservation.
We don't know for sure but we are pretty confindent that this Niva was the only one in world to feature the Red Bull livery. And God, it looks good.
“I’m talking a dozen Ladas, two dozen pro Lada drivers and just a big derby-off", said Ricciardo after having a lot of fun during the ride.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Infiniti confirms electric platform
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Market News
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...