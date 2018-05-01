Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen trade the F1 cars for a Lada Niva

Last weekend we have the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan in Baku. Unfortunatly, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have had a silly moment during the race but we love these guys and here is the reason why.





Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have trade the F1 cars for Lada Nival 4x4, an off-road icon, and take it out for a spin through Azerbaijan's Gobustan Reservation.





We don't know for sure but we are pretty confindent that this Niva was the only one in world to feature the Red Bull livery. And God, it looks good.





“I’m talking a dozen Ladas, two dozen pro Lada drivers and just a big derby-off", said Ricciardo after having a lot of fun during the ride.

