Dacia Sandero, Logan MCV and Logan MCV Stepway get new dCi engine
17 January 2019 12:43:06
Dacia is adding a revised diesel enginefor the Sandero, Logan MCV and Logan MCV Stepway on the UK market. It's a diesel, the Blue dCi 95, already announced in the Sandero Stepway.
The Sandero is now available in entry-level Access and new Essential and Comfort trim levels, priced from £6,995. In Essential trim, priced from £7,795, the Sandero features air conditioning, the most affordable new car in the UK with air-con, electric front windows, DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity, body coloured bumpers and 15-inch ‘Tarkine’ wheels.
Top-of-the-range Comfort trim, available from £8,795, features 15-inch ‘Lassen’ wheel trims, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors and technologies on the inside such as touchscreen MediaNav satellite navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, rear parking sensors, cruise control and electric rear windows.
Dacia has also added the new generation Blue dCi 95 to the Sandero range. The new diesel engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission across two trim levels, Essential and Comfort, priced from £10,395. The efficient engine has a CO2 output of 98g/km and achieves 58.8 - 62.7 mpg (WLTP), with a power output of 95hp at 3,750 rpm and 220Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm.
Priced from £8,495, the spacious Logan MCV is the most affordable estate car on sale in the UK and is now offered in a choice of three trim levels – Access, Essential and Comfort. In Access trim the Logan MCV features 15-inch ‘Tarkine’ wheels, LED daytime running lights and Hill Start Assist. Essential trim, available from £9,295, adds DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning and electric front windows.
Comfort trim, priced from £10,295, features 15-inch ‘Lassen’ wheel trims, touchscreen MediaNav satellite navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, cruise control, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors and electric rear windows, all as standard.
The SUV-inspired Logan MCV Stepway has a muscular style with flared wheel arches, roof rails and a ground clearance of 174mm over the standard Logan MCV. Priced from £12,495, it is only available in top-of-the-range Comfort trim and offers a generous level of standard equipment, with luxuries such as touchscreen MediaNav satellite navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, cruise control, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors and electric rear windows.
