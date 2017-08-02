Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK

In order to improve its sales on the UK market, Dacia, the youngest brand introduced to the British market, is updating the current Sandero and Logan MCV range. The new SCe 75 engine is now offered with Laureate trim for both cars. In response to customer demand, the Height Adjustment Pack becomes standard equipment for Ambiance trim. The New Sandero Ambiance remains the most affordable car on the UK market equipped with air conditioning.





The SCe 75 engine was previously available on the Access and Ambiance trims for New Sandero and New Logan MCV. Now customers looking for economy and low emissions can also enjoy the equipment of Laureate, which includes satellite navigation and rear parking sensors.





The new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine produces the same power as the outgoing 1.2-litre 16V 75, but is up to 10 per cent more efficient.





Equipped with the SCe 75 engine, the New Sandero returns 54.3mpg (NEDC combined cycle) and CO2 emissions of 117g/km. It allows the Sandero to accelerate from standstill to 62mph in 14.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of 98mph.





The New Logan MCV SCe 75 achieves 52.3mpg (NEDC combined cycle) and 120g/km of CO2. It can accelerate from standstill to 62mph in 14.7 seconds and has a top speed of 98mph.





Ambiance trim for both vehicles will have the previously optional Height Adjustment Pack fitted as standard. The pack consists of height adjustment for the driver’s seat, steering wheel and front seatbelts.





The new Sandero with the new engine and trim combination will be available from later in the year, but can be ordered now.









Tags: sandero, logan mcv, dacia, dacia sandero updates, dacia logan mcv updates

