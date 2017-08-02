Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK
2 August 2017 18:40:54
In order to improve its sales on the UK market, Dacia, the youngest brand introduced to the British market, is updating the current Sandero and Logan MCV range. The new SCe 75 engine is now offered with Laureate trim for both cars. In response to customer demand, the Height Adjustment Pack becomes standard equipment for Ambiance trim. The New Sandero Ambiance remains the most affordable car on the UK market equipped with air conditioning.
The SCe 75 engine was previously available on the Access and Ambiance trims for New Sandero and New Logan MCV. Now customers looking for economy and low emissions can also enjoy the equipment of Laureate, which includes satellite navigation and rear parking sensors.
The new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine produces the same power as the outgoing 1.2-litre 16V 75, but is up to 10 per cent more efficient.
Equipped with the SCe 75 engine, the New Sandero returns 54.3mpg (NEDC combined cycle) and CO2 emissions of 117g/km. It allows the Sandero to accelerate from standstill to 62mph in 14.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of 98mph.
The New Logan MCV SCe 75 achieves 52.3mpg (NEDC combined cycle) and 120g/km of CO2. It can accelerate from standstill to 62mph in 14.7 seconds and has a top speed of 98mph.
Ambiance trim for both vehicles will have the previously optional Height Adjustment Pack fitted as standard. The pack consists of height adjustment for the driver’s seat, steering wheel and front seatbelts.
The new Sandero with the new engine and trim combination will be available from later in the year, but can be ordered now.
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Omologato James Hunt Chronograph launched
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
