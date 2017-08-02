Home » News » Dacia » Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK

Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK

2 August 2017 18:40:54

In order to improve its sales on the UK market, Dacia, the youngest brand introduced to the British market, is updating the current Sandero and Logan MCV range. The new SCe 75 engine is now offered with Laureate trim for both cars. In response to customer demand, the Height Adjustment Pack becomes standard equipment for Ambiance trim. The New Sandero Ambiance remains the most affordable car on the UK market equipped with air conditioning.

The SCe 75 engine was previously available on the Access and Ambiance trims for New Sandero and New Logan MCV. Now customers looking for economy and low emissions can also enjoy the equipment of Laureate, which includes satellite navigation and rear parking sensors.

The new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine produces the same power as the outgoing 1.2-litre 16V 75, but is up to 10 per cent more efficient.
Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK
Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK Photos

Equipped with the SCe 75 engine, the New Sandero returns 54.3mpg (NEDC combined cycle) and CO2 emissions of 117g/km. It allows the Sandero to accelerate from standstill to 62mph in 14.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of 98mph. 

The New Logan MCV SCe 75 achieves 52.3mpg (NEDC combined cycle) and 120g/km of CO2. It can accelerate from standstill to 62mph in 14.7 seconds and has a top speed of 98mph.

Ambiance trim for both vehicles will have the previously optional Height Adjustment Pack fitted as standard. The pack consists of height adjustment for the driver’s seat, steering wheel and front seatbelts.

The new Sandero with the new engine and trim combination will be available from later in the year, but can be ordered now.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Dacia, New Vehicles

Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK

    Dacia Sandero and Logan MCV updated in UK

  2. Novitec McLaren 570GT tuning kit

    Novitec McLaren 570GT tuning kit

  3. Oliver Stefani named as Skoda new chief designer

    Oliver Stefani named as Skoda new chief designer

  4.  
  5. PSA Peugeot Citroen closes deal with Opel

    PSA Peugeot Citroen closes deal with Opel

  6. Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo UK pricing announced

    Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo UK pricing announced

  7. Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit

    Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit

Related Specs

  1. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  3. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  4. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

  5. 2006 YES Roadster 3.2 Turbo

    Engine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)

New Vehicles

Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UKSubaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisationPolestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

Omologato James Hunt Chronograph launchedOmologato James Hunt Chronograph launched
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com