Dacia launches Summit special edition

To boost sales of its current line-up in Spring 2017, Dacia is launching a special edition for its current models: the Duster, Sandero Stepway and the New Logan MCV Stepway on 7th March.





The Summit special editions will be based upon the highest equipment level and will stand out in particular through two exclusive exterior colour options: Nordic Grey or Magma Orange (Sandero Stepway only).





In the Stepway range, these new colours will be complemented by 16-inch Grey Flex wheels, while the Duster will sport 16-inch diamond-cut black Cyclades alloy wheels.





Inside the cabin, these special edition models boast exclusive dual-material upholstery. The seats are instantly recognisable thanks to their Burnt Orange piping and top-stitching, plus the word ‘Stepway’ embroidered into the fabric in the same colour. The carpet mats are similarly finished with Burnt Orange top-stitching.





The same Burnt Orange detailing is to be found on the centre console cover and air vent surrounds.





This special edition is based on the Lauréate trim to include air conditioning, Media Nav Evolution multimedia system, rear parking sensors, DAB radio and cruise control with speed limiter.





The Duster also features wheel arch guards and protective side mouldings.





The Summit special editions will be available with the same engines as the Stepway and Duster ranges.





Pricing for the Summit special edition range will be announced closer to the on sale date in Spring 2017.









Tags: dacia, dacia summit edition, dacia sandero summit, dacia duster summit

Posted in Dacia, New Vehicles