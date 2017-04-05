Home » News » Dacia » Dacia launches Explorer edition

Dacia launches Explorer edition

5 April 2017 15:00:04

During the Geneva Motor Show, Dacia has officially unveiled the all-new Logan MCV Stepway. This rugged version of the Romanian car manufacturer models is highly apreciated in Europe and now, Dacia is coming with a special edition. 

Its name is Dacia Explorer and it will be available only on the Stepway versions. The Explorer variant comes with two special body colors: Iceland Grey (all models) or Ochre Orange (Sandero Stepway only). The cars will also receive new wheels, copper orange detailing (fascia, air vents, carpet mat/upholstery top stitching) and an exclusive dual-material upholstery. 

More than that, Dacia will launch the limited edition Explorer during the Les Jours Plus Malins promotional week and it will be available only in France.

