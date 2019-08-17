Dacia Duster TCe 100 engine now available

Regarded as the most accessible SUV on the market, Duster is now introducing a new entry-level engine, designed to offer its clients a new turbo solution.





Dacia has added a new entry-level TCe 100 engine to the Duster line-up, replacing the SCe 115. The new-generation engine significantly reduces fuel consumption and substantially boosts performance over the outgoing SCe engine. The CO2 emissions and fuel consumption of the Duster TCe 100 are 18 per cent lower than the SCe 115 that it replaces, at 126g/km CO2 and 48.7 - 49.5mpg (WLTP).





The indirect injection three-cylinder petrol engine is lighter and more compact than the engine it replaces. The TCe 100 features a turbocharger with an electrically controlled waste gate, an exhaust manifold partially integrated into the cylinder head, twin variable valve timing for intake and bore spray coating.





The new engine is available in 4x2 drivetrain on the Access, Essential and Comfort trim levels of Duster, priced from £10,995. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the TCe 100 offers better performance both in the city and out on the open road. With 100hp and 260 Nm of torque a 2,000 rpm, it boasts greater energy efficiency and enhanced responsiveness thanks to the turbo, with 66 per cent more torque than the SCe 115.





The second-generation Duster has proved a big hit with UK car buyers since launch with a 89 per cent increase in registrations YTD compared to 2018. In all, nearly 10,000 Dusters have found new homes since the start of 2019, making it the brand’s most successful model this year.









Tags: dacia, dacia duster, dacia duster 100 tce, dacia duster new engine, dacia duster uk price

Posted in Dacia, New Vehicles