Dacia Duster TCe 100 engine now available
17 August 2019 12:50:06
|Tweet
Regarded as the most accessible SUV on the market, Duster is now introducing a new entry-level engine, designed to offer its clients a new turbo solution.
Dacia has added a new entry-level TCe 100 engine to the Duster line-up, replacing the SCe 115. The new-generation engine significantly reduces fuel consumption and substantially boosts performance over the outgoing SCe engine. The CO2 emissions and fuel consumption of the Duster TCe 100 are 18 per cent lower than the SCe 115 that it replaces, at 126g/km CO2 and 48.7 - 49.5mpg (WLTP).
The indirect injection three-cylinder petrol engine is lighter and more compact than the engine it replaces. The TCe 100 features a turbocharger with an electrically controlled waste gate, an exhaust manifold partially integrated into the cylinder head, twin variable valve timing for intake and bore spray coating.
The new engine is available in 4x2 drivetrain on the Access, Essential and Comfort trim levels of Duster, priced from £10,995. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the TCe 100 offers better performance both in the city and out on the open road. With 100hp and 260 Nm of torque a 2,000 rpm, it boasts greater energy efficiency and enhanced responsiveness thanks to the turbo, with 66 per cent more torque than the SCe 115.
The second-generation Duster has proved a big hit with UK car buyers since launch with a 89 per cent increase in registrations YTD compared to 2018. In all, nearly 10,000 Dusters have found new homes since the start of 2019, making it the brand’s most successful model this year.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Rolls Royce Ghost Zenith Collection unveiled
Dacia Duster TCe 100 engine now available
McLaren GT created by MSO and showcased at Pebble Beach
-
2019 Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 already available in UK
Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie make US debut
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...