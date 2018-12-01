Dacia Duster gets new Blue dCi diesel engine
The new CO2 regulations introduced in Europe caught unprepared most car manufacturers. Dacia is one of them. The Romanian manufacturer introduced just now the Euro6d temp diesel engine that works with its 4x4 system.
The new generation Blue dCi 115 engine in 4x4 drivetrain on All-New Duster is now available to order, joining the Blue dCi 115 4x2. Both feature the latest systems for reducing emissions.
In addition to the “selective catalytic reduction” system (SCR), the Blue dCi 115 engines operate with a new Air-Water exchanger, a higher injection pressure (2,000 bars) and new gearbox ratios. The Blue dCi 115 4x4 engine has a CO2 output of 123g/km and achieves 60.1mpg (WLTP) with 260Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm.
The Blue dCi 115 4x4 is available with a manual transmission across three trim levels; Essential, Comfort and Prestige. In Essential trim, the Blue dCi 4x4 engine is available from £15,695 and features 16-inch 'Fidji' steel wheels, body coloured front and rear bumpers, manual air conditioning, heat adjustable driver’s seat, DAB radio with steering-column mounted controls and Bluetooth connectivity.
Comfort trim, available from £17,395, adds 16-inch ‘Cyclade’ alloy wheels, front-seat armrest, leather steering wheel, graphite cloth upholstery, rear parking camera and sensors, electric front and rear windows, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, MediaNav 7" touchscreen multimedia system (Satellite navigation, USB and AUX connection points) and a 7-function on-board computer, all as standard.
In top-of-the-range Prestige specification, the Blue dCi 4x4 is available from £18,695 and adds even more luxuries with brand new 17-inch ‘Diamond-cut’ alloy wheels, multi-view camera, blind spot warning, climate control and keyless entry.
The Duster continues to be UK’s most affordable SUV, priced from £9,995.
