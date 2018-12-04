Dacia Duster 1.5 tCe pricing announced
4 December 2018 18:35:34
|Tweet
Dacia wants to offer its clients more engine options so it recently announced the pricing options for the new gasoline units developed together with Daimler.
Pricing for the new TCe engines in the All-New Duster line-up start from £14,395 with orders now open with customer deliveries expected from March 2019.
Available in both 130 hp and 150 hp variants, the new lighter aluminium engine block includes new innovations such as ‘Bore Spray Coating’. This coating technology, used on the inside of the cylinder, through improved management of the heat, allows better performance and increased engine response.
To reduce particle emissions, the new petrol engines now integrate a gasoline particulate filter (GPF). This new generation of petrol engine offers better performance than the outgoing TCe engines with an increase of 5 hp for the TCe 130 variant and 25 hp for the TCe 150, with the new TCe 150 engine being the most powerful engine ever offered on a Dacia.
The TCe 130 has a CO2 output of 137g/km and achieves 47mpg (WLTP). The engine receives 240Nm of torque at 1,600 rpm. The TCe 150 has 250Nm of torque at 1,700 rpm with CO2 emissions of 137g/km and achieves 47mpg (WLTP).
The TCe 130 engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission in two-wheel drive across two high-spec trim levels; Comfort and Prestige. Priced from £14,395 in Comfort trim, it features 16-inch ‘Cyclade’ alloy wheels, rear parking camera and sensors, electric front and rear windows and MediaNav 7" touchscreen multimedia system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all as standard. In Prestige specification, the TCe 130 is available from £15,695 and adds even more luxuries with brand new 17-inch ‘Diamond-cut’ alloy wheels, multi-view camera, blind spot warning, climate control and keyless entry.
The TCe 150 variant, also offered with a six-speed manual gearbox, is only available in top-of-the-range Prestige specification, priced from £16,295.
Both TCe 130 and TCe 150 will be available in 4x4 drivetrains from mid-2019. The All-New Duster range is also currently available with a SCe 115 petrol engine (priced from £9,995) and Blue dCi 115 diesel engine (priced from £13,695).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the ...
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
Toyota Safety Sense reached 10 million units equipped
A few years ago, Toyota decided to offer its safety systems reunited under a package that is easy and affordable to order. It was called Safety Sense ...
A few years ago, Toyota decided to offer its safety systems reunited under a package that is easy and affordable to order. It was called Safety Sense ...
Motorsports
New McLaren 720S GT3 to debut in Bahrain
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
Videos
Video - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS interior spied
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...