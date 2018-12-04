Dacia Duster 1.5 tCe pricing announced

Dacia wants to offer its clients more engine options so it recently announced the pricing options for the new gasoline units developed together with Daimler.





Pricing for the new TCe engines in the All-New Duster line-up start from £14,395 with orders now open with customer deliveries expected from March 2019.





Available in both 130 hp and 150 hp variants, the new lighter aluminium engine block includes new innovations such as ‘Bore Spray Coating’. This coating technology, used on the inside of the cylinder, through improved management of the heat, allows better performance and increased engine response.





To reduce particle emissions, the new petrol engines now integrate a gasoline particulate filter (GPF). This new generation of petrol engine offers better performance than the outgoing TCe engines with an increase of 5 hp for the TCe 130 variant and 25 hp for the TCe 150, with the new TCe 150 engine being the most powerful engine ever offered on a Dacia.





The TCe 130 has a CO2 output of 137g/km and achieves 47mpg (WLTP). The engine receives 240Nm of torque at 1,600 rpm. The TCe 150 has 250Nm of torque at 1,700 rpm with CO2 emissions of 137g/km and achieves 47mpg (WLTP).





The TCe 130 engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission in two-wheel drive across two high-spec trim levels; Comfort and Prestige. Priced from £14,395 in Comfort trim, it features 16-inch ‘Cyclade’ alloy wheels, rear parking camera and sensors, electric front and rear windows and MediaNav 7" touchscreen multimedia system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all as standard. In Prestige specification, the TCe 130 is available from £15,695 and adds even more luxuries with brand new 17-inch ‘Diamond-cut’ alloy wheels, multi-view camera, blind spot warning, climate control and keyless entry.





The TCe 150 variant, also offered with a six-speed manual gearbox, is only available in top-of-the-range Prestige specification, priced from £16,295.





Both TCe 130 and TCe 150 will be available in 4x4 drivetrains from mid-2019. The All-New Duster range is also currently available with a SCe 115 petrol engine (priced from £9,995) and Blue dCi 115 diesel engine (priced from £13,695).













