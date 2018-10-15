Cupra Ateca UK pricing announced

Seat already announced that it will have its own performance brand: the Cupra. Their first model branded with the new logo will be the current Ateca, which can already be ordered in UK.





CUPRA Ateca offers the highest performance of any SUV available outside of premium manufacturers. It will launch with a standout inclusive package and a recommended retail price of just £35,900.





The CUPRA Ateca’s 2.0 TSI engine delivers 300 PS and 400NM of torque. This technologically advanced engine works with a newly designed Otto Particulate Filter System to fulfil the latest Emission Legislations. This engine comes with a powerful sound, and is equipped with a newly developed DQ381 7-speed DSG gearbox that has been developed to offer sportier gearbox feel.





The CUPRA Ateca comes with the 4Drive traction system optimised to work together with all the driving modes: Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow, Off-Road and, of course, the CUPRA mode. When selecting the CUPRA mode in the Drive Profile, the engine reacts immediately with a refined sound, and the adaptive suspension (Dynamic Chassis Control) setup is adjusted to give a sportier edge to the car.





The standard equipment in the CUPRA Ateca is oriented towards three basic principles: technology, design and safety. That is why systems such as the keyless entry and start system, wireless charger, 8” touchscreen navigation system plus, dynamic chassis control and park assist all come as standard.





A small number of options will be available including a Comfort & Sound Pack featuring BeatsAudio sound system and Advanced Driving Assistance Pack; Design Pack (with 20” Diamond cut copper alloy wheels and Brembo brakes); panoramic roof and tow bar. For Q1 next year, 25 CUPRA specialist dealers will offer a more tailored experience to CUPRA customer.









Tags: ateca, cupra ateca, ateca cupra, seat ateca cupra, cupra ateca uk pricing

Posted in Seat, New Vehicles