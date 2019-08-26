Cupra all-electric concept teased ahead of IAA

After it launched the Ateca, a 300 hp compact SUV, Cupra is now readying a new model, created from scratch. The CUPRA Concept, the brand’s first all-electric road vehicle creates a true sense of performance pedigree.





The concept car’s sculptured exterior lines are mirrored in its interior. A space that mixes material and technological concepts with openness and focus to create a cabin that provides the perfect balance between driver orientation and passenger comfort.





The Concept’s interior applies contrasting colours, structural carbon and dynamic approaches to technology and design to provide a high-end, lightweight cabin.





It’s an interior of balance; balance between the driver and passengers, and balance between performance and practicality.





The CUPRA Concept will make its world debut at this year’s IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show.













Tags: cupra, cupra concept, cupra all-electric, cupra teaser, cupra ateca, cupra models, cupra iaa frankfurt

