Collezione Automobili Lamborghini launches special Urus collection
17 December 2017 16:54:23
They've just launched the Urus and we already have accessories to match the sporty SUV from Lamborghini. Collezione Automobili Lamborghini presents special editions in collaboration with Enzo Bonafè, Hettabretz and Tecknomonster.
Enzo Bonafè, presents two super-comfortable moccasins from its luxury handmade shoe collections, each offered in three different colors.
Hettabretz, the fashion house in Bologna famous for leather outerwear, takes inspiration from the Super SUV for an elegant, customizable suede jacket, available in a limited run of just 30 pieces.
Carbon fiber luggage manufacturer Tecknomonster creates two travel sets, each consisting of four suitcases, designed specifically for the Urus’ trunk.
The environment in which clients can select and customize these collections also reflects their exclusive tailor-made qualities. The special editions are shown at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters in the dedicated Collezione Ad Personam showroom.
This service is only available by appointment.
