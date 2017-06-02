Home » News » Range Rover » Clive Sutton Range Rover priced in UK
Clive Sutton Range Rover priced in UK
2 June 2017 13:56:54
Want a custom Range Rover? Then you might consider the one Clive Sutton is offering, as it might suit your need of exclusivity. The entry-level Sutton Range Rover Sport, which includes the base vehicle with custom refinishing, colour-coding of bodywork, and a carbon fibre appearance package, starts from £80,000.
Custom paintwork incorporates refinished bumpers, side skirts, grille and vents in matching body colour. Alloy wheels are also removed and primed, before being painted in gloss black or colour-coded to the body. Badges are removed and replaced with subtle motifs in satin or matt black. The package is also available as a standalone addition for existing Range Rover owners, priced at £3,900.
The carbon fibre appearance package is available in either a gloss or satin finish, and is applied to the front grille, bonnet and wing vents, boot rail trim, door mirror casings, bumper inserts and the rear lower valance. Like the custom paintwork, it is also available as a standalone package, priced at £3,600.
Buyers who want a more aggressive look from their car can opt for Sutton’s ‘aero’ bodykit and wide track upgrades. The ‘aero’ styling package includes completely revised front and rear bodywork panels, manufactured to OEM quality and safety standards. The result is an imposing and distinctive design enhancement for the Range Rover, with lower front and rear style bars, a roof spoiler, and integrated custom exhaust tips. As a standalone package, it is priced from £10,800.
For the new Range Rover programme, Sutton has developed specific two-tone leather seat upholstery. The contrast finish is applied to the seat squabs and back rests, lower dashboard, instrument binnacle, door inserts and cubby box lid and steering wheel centre. The interior upgrade package is priced from £4,560.
