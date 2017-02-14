Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled

Citroen will use this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce a crazy concept, based on one of its popular utility vehicle, the SpaceTourer. The new concept is called SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept, an automotive interpretation of its "Ë" capsule collection. The new Citroën SpaceTourer takes on the styling cues of the "Ë" lifestyle product collection, a singular range of modern and technical products presented at last year's Paris Motor Show.





The SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept is equipped with special front and rear protective skid plates and roof bars with a satin aluminium finish. Recognizable with its "4X4" logo under the door mirrors and on the tailgate, it also features tyres with snow chains.





The profile and the bonnet are adorned with a hip camouflage design in Technical Grey hues and enhanced with a red decal. Touches of the same red colour punctuate the wheels, equipped with 19-inch rims in dark chrome.





The SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept is being presented in the XS version. With its short wheelbase, the XS model stands as a first in its segment with a body length of just 4.60 m and the advantage of a low body height of 1.90 m.





Inside, the seats on the SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept are more comfortable and together form an original interior layout. Able to house up to nine people, the XS version here takes on a 2+2 configuration with two sliding individual rear seats fitted with armrests. The seats are upholstered in soft and warm materials. White leather graces all the upper seat backs and headrests. On the lower two-thirds of each seat, mottled grey alcantara leather creates a visual contrast.





The SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept's look and raised ground clearance (60 mm higher than the production model), uses a BlueHDi 150 S&S diesel with a 6-speed manual gearbox,





The Citroën SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept makes life easier with a new-generation telematics system including Connect Nav (the new 3D navigation system controlled by voice recognition or the 7-inch touchscreen), Mirror Screen replicating smartphone apps on the 7-inch tablet), Head-up display, Top Rear Visio (the rear camera sends a reconstituted image to the 7-inch touchscreen of the area behind the vehicle with a 180° seen-from-above angle, Top Rear Vision and Blind spot monitoring system.

















