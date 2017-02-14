Home » News » Citroen » Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled

14 February 2017 18:50:58

Citroen will use this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce a crazy concept, based on one of its popular utility vehicle, the SpaceTourer. The new concept is called SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept, an automotive interpretation of its "Ë" capsule collection. The new Citroën SpaceTourer takes on the styling cues of the "Ë" lifestyle product collection, a singular range of modern and technical products presented at last year's Paris Motor Show. 

The SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept is equipped with special front and rear protective skid plates and roof bars with a satin aluminium finish. Recognizable with its "4X4" logo under the door mirrors and on the tailgate, it also features tyres with snow chains.

The profile and the bonnet are adorned with a hip camouflage design in Technical Grey hues and enhanced with a red decal. Touches of the same red colour punctuate the wheels, equipped with 19-inch rims in dark chrome.

The SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept is being presented in the XS version. With its short wheelbase, the XS model stands as a first in its segment with a body length of just 4.60 m and the advantage of a low body height of 1.90 m.
Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled
Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled Photos

Inside, the seats on the SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept are more comfortable and together form an original interior layout. Able to house up to nine people, the XS version here takes on a 2+2 configuration with two sliding individual rear seats fitted with armrests. The seats are upholstered in soft and warm materials. White leather graces all the upper seat backs and headrests. On the lower two-thirds of each seat, mottled grey alcantara leather creates a visual contrast.

The SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept's look and raised ground clearance (60 mm higher than the production model), uses a BlueHDi 150 S&S diesel with a 6-speed manual gearbox,

The Citroën SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept makes life easier with a new-generation telematics system including Connect Nav (the new 3D navigation system controlled by voice recognition or the 7-inch touchscreen), Mirror Screen replicating smartphone apps on the 7-inch tablet), Head-up display, Top Rear Visio (the rear camera sends a reconstituted image to the 7-inch touchscreen of the area behind the vehicle with a 180° seen-from-above angle, Top Rear Vision and Blind spot monitoring system.




Tags: , ,

Posted in Citroen, New Vehicles

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled Photos (4 photos)
  • Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled
  • Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled
  • Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled
  • Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Chevrolet owners used 4220 TB of data in 2016

    Chevrolet owners used 4220 TB of data in 2016

  2. 2018 Subaru Legacy introduced in Chicago

    2018 Subaru Legacy introduced in Chicago

  3. 2017 Mazda MX-5 US pricing announced

    2017 Mazda MX-5 US pricing announced

  4.  
  5. Lexus LS 500h to be unveiled in Geneva

    Lexus LS 500h to be unveiled in Geneva

  6. Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled

    Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept unveiled

  7. PSA Peugeot - Citroen will buy Opel

    PSA Peugeot - Citroen will buy Opel

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Citroen C4 WRC

    Engine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 2002 Citroen C-Airdream Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A

  3. 2003 Citroen C-Airlounge Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A

  4. 2001 Citroen C-Crosser Concept

    Engine: Inline-4N/AN/A

  5. 2006 Citroen C-Metisse Concept

    Engine: HDi diesel V6 w/Twin Electric In-Wheel Motors, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiledInfiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours raceBMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com