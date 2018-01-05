Citroen is here with a C3 ELLE special edition
5 January 2018 06:29:02
Citroen has joined forces with ELLE, the fashion magazine, and brought a special edition of the C3. Named, of course, C3 ELLE, the model comes with some touches of Cherry Pink color, a special roof graphic and the ELLE logo on the front doors.
The new Citroen C3 ELLE comes with Polar White body color and an exclusive Soft Sand two-tone roof as standard and Gloss Black door mirrors.
Inside the cabin, customers will get the same Cherry Pink color which are visible on the stitching and dashboard surround.
The C3 ELLE is based on the Feel trim level and it also comes with some special technologies for safety and connectivity (ConnectedCAM Citroen, Citroen Connect Nav, Citroen Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system, Active Safety Brake, Driver Attention Alert, Collision Risk Alert and Intelligent Beam Headlights).
Under the hood, the car can be ordered with two PureTech units. The 110 horsepower petrol motor can be ordered with a six speed automatic transmission.
