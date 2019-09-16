Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer gets updated in UK
16 September 2019 17:38:54
|Tweet
Citroen is upgrading the Grand C4 SpaceTourer on the UK market. The 7 seater benefits by an expanded list of standard equipment. At the same time, a new Euro 6.3 (6d) compliant 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 automatic drivetrain will be launched.
From October 2019 production, Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer will boast three new trim levels. The outgoing ‘Touch Edition’, ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair’ are to be replaced in turn by ‘Touch Plus’, ‘Feel Plus’ and ‘Flair Plus’, with each new trim offering enhanced specification. Grand C4 SpaceTourer has followed a trend observed with several other Citroën models, where high demand exists for upper trim levels and high levels of standard equipment.
Starting with the entry-level ‘Touch Plus’ trim, customers will now enjoy a 12-inch HD central display screen and Citroën Connect Nav as standard. Citroën Connect Nav includes a three-year subscription to TomTom® Live for real time traffic updates. The system works via a built-in sim used for the Citroën Connect Box Emergency & Assistance System (emergency call system). This does not require the use of any smartphone data to access the TomTom Live services.
Mid-range ‘Feel Plus’ models will now enjoy a host of additional feature over and above the outgoing ‘Feel’ trim level. For added comfort, Slate Grey leather / black 'Ondulice' cloth upholstery, keyless entry and start, and a rear parking camera are all to be specified as standard equipment. Active safety brake, driver attention alert and speed limit recognition will also be added to the lengthy list of standard safety features.
The new top of the range ‘Flair Plus’ trim level will replace the ‘Flair’ version – which has accounted for half of 2019 sales. Keen to offer even more of the ‘comfort’ that Grand C4 SpaceTourer was praised for in the 2019 Driver Power survey, Xenon headlights will become standard equipment. At the same time, active lane departure warning, intelligent beam headlights and active cruise control will be added.
The updated Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer range can be ordered now, with first deliveries commencing from late October 2019.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Citroen C4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2001 Citroen Xsara T4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 520 nm / 383.5 ft lbs
2003 Citroen Xsara T4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4N/AN/A
2002 Citroen C-Airdream ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
2003 Citroen C-Airlounge ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4, the prototype that previews the upcoming 4 Series
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...