Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer gets updated in UK

Citroen is upgrading the Grand C4 SpaceTourer on the UK market. The 7 seater benefits by an expanded list of standard equipment. At the same time, a new Euro 6.3 (6d) compliant 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 automatic drivetrain will be launched.





From October 2019 production, Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer will boast three new trim levels. The outgoing ‘Touch Edition’, ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair’ are to be replaced in turn by ‘Touch Plus’, ‘Feel Plus’ and ‘Flair Plus’, with each new trim offering enhanced specification. Grand C4 SpaceTourer has followed a trend observed with several other Citroën models, where high demand exists for upper trim levels and high levels of standard equipment.





Starting with the entry-level ‘Touch Plus’ trim, customers will now enjoy a 12-inch HD central display screen and Citroën Connect Nav as standard. Citroën Connect Nav includes a three-year subscription to TomTom® Live for real time traffic updates. The system works via a built-in sim used for the Citroën Connect Box Emergency & Assistance System (emergency call system). This does not require the use of any smartphone data to access the TomTom Live services.





Mid-range ‘Feel Plus’ models will now enjoy a host of additional feature over and above the outgoing ‘Feel’ trim level. For added comfort, Slate Grey leather / black 'Ondulice' cloth upholstery, keyless entry and start, and a rear parking camera are all to be specified as standard equipment. Active safety brake, driver attention alert and speed limit recognition will also be added to the lengthy list of standard safety features.





The new top of the range ‘Flair Plus’ trim level will replace the ‘Flair’ version – which has accounted for half of 2019 sales. Keen to offer even more of the ‘comfort’ that Grand C4 SpaceTourer was praised for in the 2019 Driver Power survey, Xenon headlights will become standard equipment. At the same time, active lane departure warning, intelligent beam headlights and active cruise control will be added.





The updated Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer range can be ordered now, with first deliveries commencing from late October 2019.









Tags: citroen, citroen c4 grand tourer, citroen grand c4 space tourer, citroën grand c4 spacetourer updates

Posted in Citroen, New Vehicles