Citroen E-Berlingo Multispace launched

23 March 2017 15:12:32

After it introduced the electric version of the Berlingo utility vehicle, the French brandis now ready to offer E-Berlingo Multispace. The new model offers a zero-emission driving experience. he new E-Berlingo Multispace extends Citroën’s electric vehicle range, which already includes the C-Zero, E-Mehari and Berlingo Electric LCV.

Powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor, the new vehicle accelerates swiftly and smoothly. The new vehicle’s lithium-ion battery packs are positioned in the subframe either side of the rear axle, which means the cabin layout and boot volume are retained.
 
The E-Berlingo Multispace can accommodate up to five people, or larger loads when the seats in row 2 are folded away. The boot volume is amongst the best in class at 675 litres with five people on-board, increasing to 3,000 litres with the row 2 seats folded away. The row 2 seats can also be removed completely to create a fully flat load area. The tailgate has an window that opens independently, making loading the boot easier in confined spaces.

With a range of 106 miles, measured on the NEDC cycle, the E-Berlingo Multispace can be re-charged to 50% of its total range in 15 minutes or to 80% of capacity in 30 minutes from a dedicated rapid charge point. This uses the vehicle’s D/C rapid charging port (CHAdeMO). The standard charge time is 8 hours using the 16 A, Type 2 cable or as little as 10 hours from a domestic 3-pin socket. The motor also provides regenerative braking when the vehicle is slowing down, helping to re-charge the batteries and reduce brake wear.
The new E-Berlingo Multispace develops 67hp (49kW) and has 200Nm of torque immediately available. The two high-capacity lithium-ion battery packs, with a combined rating of 22.5kWh, lower the car’s centre of gravity.

The navigation system displays speed limits and traffic information, as well as charging points that can be reached by the vehicle based on the remaining range.

Available equipment includes air conditioning, parking sensors, speed limiter, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability control (ESC) combined with Hill-Start Assist and a 7-inch touchscreen. The E-Berlingo Multispace also features the Citroën brand’s highly-regarded in-car connectivity, with Bluetooth and Mirror Screen technology.




